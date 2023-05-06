Support Local Journalism


Today: The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks just before dawn today and tomorrow. Since this meteor shower has a fairly broad peak range, you should start looking before dawn every morning this week.

The moon is close to the full moon phase near the peak, meaning all but the brightest meteors will be obscured. Meteor showers are named after the constellation from which the meteors appear to originate.


Bruce Palmquist is a professor of Physics and Science and Mathematics Education at Central Washington University.

