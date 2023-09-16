Support Local Journalism


Today: Jupiter is two fists held upright and at arm’s length above due east and Saturn is about three fists above the south-southeastern horizon at 11 p.m. Jupiter is the much brighter of the two.

When you are looking at this part of the sky, you are looking in the direction of more than just the two planets. You are also looking in the direction of their moons. Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, is easily visible with a small telescope, about one and a half “ring diameters” to the side of Saturn at this time.


Bruce Palmquist is a professor of physics, science and mathematics at Central Washington University.

