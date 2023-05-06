KVH Foundation to host dinner and silent auction Daily Record Staff Report Caleb Sprous Author email May 6, 2023 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Foundation at Kittitas Valley Healthcare has announced their 19th annual dinner and silent auction, according to a KVH Foundation press release.Titled “A Breath of Fresh Air,” the dinner and silent auction will take place on June 3 at Central Washington University’s Sue Lombard Hall.The event’s proceeds will go towards supporting healthcare in Kittitas County, funding equipment and programs that meet community needs, The Foundation said in the release.Tickets for the event are $75 and can be purchased by contacting The Foundation at 509-933-8669 or by vising kvhealthcare.org/foundation.“The Foundation is grateful for the support of our generous individual and corporate benefactors, who make the evening a tremendous success each year,” The Foundation said in the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Auction Journalism The Economy Caleb Sprous Author email Follow Caleb Sprous Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fire Chiefs Association voices concerns over road variance requests New principal introduced for Mount Stuart Elementary Sibling synergy — Cle Elum-Roslyn High brothers, sisters lead baseball, softball teams Sobering facts — Doctors Talk Addiction panel discussion reaches out to Ellensburg audience County agencies' cooperation leads to rescue of toddler Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Brookside Crematory KVH Hospice CW Barbershop 01 KVH Urgent Care Cara Marrs Knudson Hardware Grebb, Etc. CPAs Julie Virden KVH Workplace Health Jim's Glass Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand CareNet Ellensburg KVH Primary Care Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Sadie Thayer KCHM JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Surgical KVH Family Medicine KVH Pharmacy Snow River Equipment Kelleher Ford KVH Dermatology Jill Gunderson Marguerite Marrs Wise Automotive Shaw's Furniture KVH Rehabilitation CW Barbershop 02 KVH Women's Health Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff KVH Medical Specialties Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters