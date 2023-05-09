EHS baseball

Brayden Twaites (11), Ty Estey (15), Jonathan Rominger (3) and the Ellensburg baseball team celebrate Twaites’ game-winning run against East Valley on March 18 at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Just like last spring, the Ellensburg High School baseball team is ready for a Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament championship upset of Selah.

The No. 2 seed Bulldogs (16-5 overall) are scheduled to face the top-seeded Vikings (19-2) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah, with the winner advancing to Class 2A state first-round game on May 20.


