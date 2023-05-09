Just like last spring, the Ellensburg High School baseball team is ready for a Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament championship upset of Selah.
The No. 2 seed Bulldogs (16-5 overall) are scheduled to face the top-seeded Vikings (19-2) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carlon Park in Selah, with the winner advancing to Class 2A state first-round game on May 20.
The loser will host a crossover elimination game against the District 8 runner-up at 1 p.m. May 13.
Ellensburg rides a six-game win streak and is second to the Vikings in the Class 2A rankings. The Bulldogs beat Selah 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader March 25, but Selah began its current 15-game streak with an 8-1 win in the afternoon rematch.
To get here, Ellensburg beat No. 3 seed Othello 5-3 in the semifinals on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field, while the Vikings topped No. 4 seed East Valley 6-3 at Carlon Park. The Bulldogs outscore rivals by a 6.67-4.38 average, while Selah carries a 7.9-2.05 differential.
Ellensburg was the fourth seed in last year’s district final upset of the top-seed Vikings at Yakima County Stadium. From there, the Bulldogs surged to fourth in the state while Selah missed out with a second-place game loss to Ephrata.
Ellensburg won Class 2A titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018, and Selah won it all in 2016 and 2019.
In anticipation of Tuesday’s district final, Bulldogs juniors Ty Estey and Garrett Loen are all-Central Washington Athletic Conference first-team outfielder/pitchers as voted by the league’s seven head coaches.
Brayden Twaites, a senior outfielder/pitcher committed to Spokane Falls Community College, and Jonathan Rominger, a sophomore utility/pitcher, made the second team. Senior outfielder/catcher Joe Bugni and freshman utility/pitcher Easton Armstrong received honorable mentions.
Leading all CWAC talents this spring is 6-foot, 1-inch Selah senior right-handed pitcher/first baseman and Player of the Year Carter Seely. He has a 9-0 record, 0.60 ERA, 12.9 strikeouts per seven innings and a .352 batting average.
Vikings manager Mike Archer was named Coach of the Year in his 28th season, as Selah won its ninth regular-season conference title in a row.
On the first team with Seely are Selah senior catcher Grant Chapman, junior left fielder/second baseman/pitcher James Hull and junior first baseman/third baseman/righthanded pitcher Eian Peralta.
Senior Ryan Bair is a second-team catcher/first baseman, and junior infielder Mason Bailey and sophomore shortstop Beau Benjamin are honorable mentions.