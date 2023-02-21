Daily Record

With a pair of clutch victories in its final home contests of the 2022-23 season, the Central Washington University men’s basketball team was named Monday the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Team of the Week, according to a CWU news release.

“This team has come a long way from the start of the season,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “They have stuck together all year and continued to improve. To close out our last two home games with two big wins that came down to the wire is a reflection of that.”


