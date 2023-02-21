With a pair of clutch victories in its final home contests of the 2022-23 season, the Central Washington University men’s basketball team was named Monday the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Team of the Week, according to a CWU news release.
“This team has come a long way from the start of the season,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “They have stuck together all year and continued to improve. To close out our last two home games with two big wins that came down to the wire is a reflection of that.”
The weekend started with a 77-75 win over Simon Fraser Feb. 16 at Nicholson Pavilion, thanks to Matt Poquette’s putback with 2.3 seconds left. The Wildcats outscored the Red Leafs 48-34 in the paint. Camron McNeil, Mitch Brizee and Isaiah Banks led all scorers with 19, 18 and 16 respective points.
Before its 86-81 overtime home win Saturday against Western Washington, Central celebrated seniors Poquette, Banks, Landis Spivey and Brock Gilbert. In the extra frame, Samaad Hector’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left and McNeil’s free throws with two seconds on the clock sealed the Wildcats’ first season sweep of Western Washington since 2007-08.
McNeil and Poquette led with 27 and 23 respective points.
Both wins had big playoff implications for Central: The top six GNAC teams qualify for the GNAC Tournament and with a week remaining the sixth-place Wildcats (11-14 overall, 7-9 GNAC) control their destiny.
Central is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday contest at No. 25 first-place Saint Martin’s (22-4, 14-2) before a 4:15 p.m. game Saturday at fifth-place Western Oregon (11-12, 8-8) in Monmouth.
BASEBALLHirai back-to-back GNAC Pitcher of the Week
Brayde Hirai earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for the second consecutive week Monday, according to a CWU news release.
“Another great outing,” Wildcats head coach Desi Storey said. “He has been very, very good and showing his maturity.”
In Central’s 6-0 win Feb. 17 at Stanislaus State in Turlock, California, Hirai, a 5-foot, 11-inch senior left-handed pitcher of Pasco, pitched 8 1/3 innings and struck out two Warriors against nine hits and two walks.
He’s 2-0 in three starts with a 1.33 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, 22 hits including four doubles, four runs — three earned — four walks, eight strikeouts and a .278 opposing batting average through 20.1 innings.
Next for the Wildcats (3-10 overall) are their first home games at the CWU Baseball Field, the first an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader with Western Oregon (4-4) and the next an 11 a.m. Sunday doubleheader with Saint Martin’s (1-7).