Central Washington University rugby player Keia Mae Sagapolu has made the Sorensen Award’s final cut, according to a news release.
The graduate prop of Tacoma is one of five remaining candidates for the award given to the best women’s collegiate rugby athlete by the Washington Athletic Club of Seattle each year since 2016.
The award is named after World Cup-winning MA Sorensen, who went on to blaze trails as a player, coach and doctor. The winner, determined by the awards panel that includes Sorensen herself, will receive her award at a gala in June in Seattle.
Sagapolu is a third-time nominee and would be the first former CWU player to be selected. She just returned from a trip to Spain after becoming a starter for the USA Women’s Eagles Rugby team and helping to beat the Spain Women’s Lions Rugby team 20-14 on March 26.
BASEBALLWildcats sweep Northwest Nazarene
The Central Washington University baseball team completed a four-game Great Northwest Athletic Conference sweep of Northwest Nazarene, with wins of 5-2 and 10-6 on Saturday at the CWU Baseball Field, according to a news release.
Saturday’s wins came after victories of 7-6 and 5-2 wins on Friday.
With five regular-season games left, the Wildcats (19-26 overall, 14-14 GNAC) are back in third place for the three-team GNAC Baseball Championships, scheduled for May 11-12 at Saint Martin’s in Lacey.
On deck for Central Washington is a matchup with NAIA World Series runner-up Lewis-Clark State (26-12) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Ellensburg.