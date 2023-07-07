...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 99 expected. It will also be warm
Saturday night with low temperatures only falling to 64 to 68
degrees.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge jogs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The Yankees captain told the New York Daily News that he is not considering taking legal action against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium. Judge crashed through the chain-link bullpen fence in right field on the play and smashed his toe against an exposed concrete step that divides the bullpen and the field.