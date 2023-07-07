Aaron Judge mug

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge jogs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NEW YORK — Aaron Judge has reached a verdict.

The Yankees captain told the New York Daily News that he is not considering taking legal action against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 while making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium. Judge crashed through the chain-link bullpen fence in right field on the play and smashed his toe against an exposed concrete step that divides the bullpen and the field.


Tags

Recommended for you