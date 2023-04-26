Support Local Journalism


Riding a four-game win streak, the No. 20 Kittitas Secondary School baseball team returns to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West action with an 11 a.m. home doubleheader against 19th-ranked Goldendale on Saturday.

The Coyotes (9-6 overall, 4-2 West) trail No. 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-1, 4-0) in the West race as the Timberwolves (10-6, 2-2) are third. Of late, Kittitas pulls away by a 4.5-run average to Goldendale’s 3.3.


