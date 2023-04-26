Riding a four-game win streak, the No. 20 Kittitas Secondary School baseball team returns to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West action with an 11 a.m. home doubleheader against 19th-ranked Goldendale on Saturday.
The Coyotes (9-6 overall, 4-2 West) trail No. 1 Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-1, 4-0) in the West race as the Timberwolves (10-6, 2-2) are third. Of late, Kittitas pulls away by a 4.5-run average to Goldendale’s 3.3.
Kittitas trailed Class 2A Selah’s junior varsity (15-7) by an 8-0 count through 3 1/2 home innings on Tuesday, but ripped into 16 runs in the fourth and five in the fifth of a 21-11 five-inning triumph. The Coyotes also finished the Vikings 6-3 on April 20 at Carlon Park’s Archer Field.
“Something we have preached all year is having quality at-bats,” said Kittitas coach Eric Sorensen, whose side pulled off its sixth 10-run win of the spring. “The kids did an awesome job yesterday at the plate. Selah has a great competitive program. Playing quality baseball programs like that help our kids so much.”
Terry Huber batted 2-for-4 for three runs, three RBI and a walk as Gabe Carlson (2-for-4) doubled, scored twice, drove in three and walked. Brock Hutchinson (3-for-4) got home three times and sprang two.
Carlson also pitched 2.1 innings for a strikeout and the win against five hits, five earned runs and three walks.
Ellensburg 2, Liberty 1
Tuesday in Issaquah
NEXT: No. 8 Ellensburg (13-5 overall, 8-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Grandview (7-9, 4-6), DH, 11 a.m. Saturday
“Bulldogs of the Match go to Leah Lewis for the girls and to Konner Carlson/Eli Lewis for the boys,” Ellensburg coach Nels Winn said. “All of these individuals could be seen playing the best tennis they have played all season. All three demonstrated their willingness to learn and how to play smart tennis during these matches.”
NEXT: Othello at Ellensburg, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Central Washington University; Ellensburg at Yakima, 4 p.m. May 2, Yakima Tennis Club