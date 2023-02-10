With a 3.76 grade-point average, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cheer team is a Class 2B academic state champion.
The cheerleaders — seniors Rosalva Zamora Ochoa and Kayla Barr, juniors Lola Favero, Amelia Wilson, Sydney Ohlemann and Brooklyn Smith, sophomores Kayla Isotalo, Isabella Cumpton, Jessica Ellithorpe, Julianna Mostofi, Nicole Johnson, Doris Simpson and Payton Hilberg, and freshmen Hunter Thomas and Anna Braman — began their season in June and will continue through the basketball postseason.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fenz named CWAC Player of the Year
Ellensburg High School’s Emmett Fenz is the Central Washington Athletic Conference player of the year, the league announced Thursday.
The 6-foot, 6-inch senior guard/forward, who was a first-team all-league pick in 2021 and 2022, averages 21.7 points as his CWAC Tournament five-seeded Bulldogs (8-12 overall) enter a 7 p.m. elimination game Monday at Friday’s 2 Grandview/3 Selah semifinal loser.
Fenz set a school single-game scoring record with 43 points in a 90-88 triple-overtime win Jan. 28 at East Valley in Yakima. Rod Jeske’s previous high of 39, set against Toppenish in 1969-70, went untouched for 53 years.
Conference champion Prosser’s Toby Cox is the conference coach of the year, and Ephrata won the conference sportsmanship award.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Walker, Child named All-CWAC
Ellensburg High School senior Sailor Walker is an All-Central Washington Athletic Conference first-team pick at 170 pounds and sophomore Julienne Child is an honorable mention selection at 130, the CWAC announced Wednesday.
The pair qualified for Saturday’s Class 1B/2B/1A/2A Region 3 Tournament at Warden High after a Feb. 4 sub-regional in which Walker (23-5 this winter) placed second to Toppenish senior Jocelyn Velasco via a 3-minute, 56-second pin and Child (22-11) pinned Goldendale freshman Brielle Starr in 1:49 for seventh.
Samantha Mabbutt (12-11), a senior at 125, qualified ninth for regionals with a pin of Mabton freshman RoxxAnn Evelyn Cisneros in 1:49.
The top three in each Region 3 weight class qualify for Mat Classic XXXIV Feb. 17-18 at the Tacoma Dome.
East Valley senior Elizabet Garcia (115) is the lower weight class wrestler of the year and Ephrata junior Kadie McMullen (140) is the upper weight class wrestler of the year.
Othello’s Rafael Ruiz is coach of the year, and Grandview and Prosser split the sportsmanship award.