With a 3.76 grade-point average, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cheer team is a Class 2B academic state champion.

The cheerleaders — seniors Rosalva Zamora Ochoa and Kayla Barr, juniors Lola Favero, Amelia Wilson, Sydney Ohlemann and Brooklyn Smith, sophomores Kayla Isotalo, Isabella Cumpton, Jessica Ellithorpe, Julianna Mostofi, Nicole Johnson, Doris Simpson and Payton Hilberg, and freshmen Hunter Thomas and Anna Braman — began their season in June and will continue through the basketball postseason.


