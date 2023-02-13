Kittitas County wrestlers went the distance for state qualifications at their respective regional tournaments Saturday.
Mat Classic XXXIV is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at Tacoma Dome.
Class 2A Region 4
Saturday at East Valley High School in Spokane
Team scores
1. Othello 240.5; 2. Ellensburg 139; 3. Pullman 137.5
Individual results (Top four in each weight class qualify for Mat Classic XXXIV)
Ellensburg
126 Jack Eylar third; 138 Konner Carlson fifth; 152 Francisco Ayala first; 153 Luke Bayne sixth; 160 Finley Lorenz sixth; 170 Logan Stolen first; 170 Breck Hammond third; 182 Kase Montgomery sixth; 182 Sean Davis second; 220 Jaxon Utter fourth
Class 1B/2B Region 2
Saturday at Highland High School in Cowiche
Team scores
1. Tonasket 228.5; 2. Granger 144; 3. Warden 139; 4. Okanogan 133.5; 5. Lake Roosevelt 97; 6. Kittitas 79; 11. Cle Elum-Roslyn 39
Individual results (Top four in each weight class qualify for Mat Classic XXXIV)
Kittitas
138 Jonathan Jones (28-5) third; 145 Jonathan Marin (24-10) fifth; 152 Josiah Skindzier (29-5) third; 160 Simon Jones (17-14) third; 170 Thomas Sheeley (18-11) second
Cle Elum-Roslyn
113 Landon Batton (22-16) fourth; 170 Josiah Beiter (31-11) third; 195 Alejandro Ochoa Garcia (1-15) sixth; 285 Anders White (19-17) fourth
Girls' Class 1B/2B/1A/2A Region 3
Saturday at Warden High School
Team results
1. Toppenish 365; 2. Othello 177; 3. Grandview 122; 11. Ellensburg 31
Individual results (Top three in each weight class qualify for Mat Classic XXXIV)
Ellensburg
130 Julienne Child (24-13) fourth; 170 Sailor Walker (25-6) second
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Warden 79, Cle Elum-Roslyn 33
Saturday in Warden
CER 3 11 8 11 – 33
WAR 23 17 24 15 – 79
CER – Gracie Glondo 18 points, rebound, steal; Gwen Ellison 6 points, 2 rebounds, steal; Nellie Nicholls 5 points, assist, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Cara Coleman 2 points, Ella Singer 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Maddy Kretschman 2 blocks, 3 rebounds; Kaylin Aper rebound; Nikole Anderson rebound; Jadison Wallick block, 2 rebounds.
NEXT — EWAC consolation semifinals: Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-5 overall) vs. Columbia Burbank (11-11), 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Granger High School. Winner reaches third-/fourth-place game at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Granger High, qualifies for Class 2B State.
