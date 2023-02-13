EHS wrestling

Ellensburg High School's Logan Stolen, center, pictured at the Feb. 4 Central Washington Athletic Conference Championships, won the Class 2A Region 4 Tournament's 170-pound championship Saturday at East Valley High School in Spokane.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Kittitas County wrestlers went the distance for state qualifications at their respective regional tournaments Saturday.

Mat Classic XXXIV is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at Tacoma Dome.


