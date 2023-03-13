Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Steele Venters and the Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team received a National Invitational Tournament first-round game with fourth-seed Washington State in Sunday’s selection show, according to an EWU news release.

Venters, a 6-foot, 7-inch redshirt sophomore guard/forward of the Ellensburg High School Class of 2019, shoots 46.4% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line this season.


Tags

Recommended for you