Steele Venters and the Eastern Washington University men’s basketball team received a National Invitational Tournament first-round game with fourth-seed Washington State in Sunday’s selection show, according to an EWU news release.
Venters, a 6-foot, 7-inch redshirt sophomore guard/forward of the Ellensburg High School Class of 2019, shoots 46.4% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line this season.
He averages 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, and became the Eagles’ fifth Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player since Jacob Wiley in 2017 and their seventh since Alvin Snow in 2004.
Tuesday’s 8 p.m. matchup at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman will air on ESPNU, at 700 ESPN/103.5 FM in the Spokane/Cheney area and via The Varsity Network app.
The winner reaches a March 18-19 second-round matchup with top-seeded Oklahoma State or Youngstown State.
With 1,101 career points, Venters is Eastern’s 24th scorer to surpass more than 1,000 points entirely as a EWU player and enters the tournament with 241 rebounds, 132 assists, 41 blocked shots and 60 steals through 65 starts and 82 appearances.
At the end of the regular season he ranked 20th in school history in scoring, 12th in career 3-point percentage, eighth in 3-pointers made and first in free throw percentage.
Eastern (22-10 overall) won its fifth regular-season Big Sky championship since 1987, for which the Eagles received an automatic NIT bid, before losing to Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals.
Washington State (17-16) beat the Eagles, 82-56, on Nov. 21. WSU tied Arizona State for fifth in the Pac-12 and fell to Oregon in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
TJ Bamba, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, leads Washington State with 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.