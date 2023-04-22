The Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) will be hosting a Digital Navigator Event on Tuesday, April 25, with the goal of getting underserved U.S. military veterans connected with digital technology that will help them find jobs, get healthcare access and possibly reconnect with family and loved ones.
The event was coordinated through the cooperation between the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition and WDVA.
“We are so excited that the (WDVA) team from Olympia is coming with 25 cell phones, laptops and free two-year contracts to help our veterans,” Kittitas County Veterans Coalition Director Dave Sturgell said. “This is a digital technology initiative and its focused around veterans being able to find work and getting access to medical care.”
U.S. military veterans are often eligible for a wide range of benefits and programs, but often find themselves unaware of what benefits they might be eligible for.
The Digital Navigator Program is a grant-funded program that assists eligible veterans and their families connect to the benefits, healthcare and other services for which they qualify.
“I think (the Digital Navigator Program) is filling a need that isn’t traditionally being served by existing programs,” Kittitas County Auditor Bryan Elliott, who is also a member of the Washington State Army National Guard and a U.S. Army Veteran, said.
The grant funding was provided through the Department of Commerce in October of last year and runs through June 30.
The event has an emphasis on veterans in rural areas, elderly veterans, veterans of color, Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program Participants and veterans participating in higher education or apprenticeship.
Veterans that fall at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines are eligible to receive digital “kits” at the event, which includes a laptop and cell phone with a two-year T-Mobile contract.
Full eligibility criteria includes:
• veterans with a discharge that is not dishonorable
• active-duty military
• reservists
• National Guard members
• spouses or children living in the same household as qualified individuals
• spouses and children currently receiving benefits from a deceased veteran or active duty service member.
“It’s connecting (veterans) to their earned benefits. That’s the key element here,” Digital Navigator Shawna Harper said. “So, we’re helping remove those barriers so (veterans) are able to use that phone to TeleHealth.”
Connecting underserved veterans with vital digital technology can help them connect to Veterans Affairs appointments remotely. As a rural area, Kittitas County veterans do not have access to a local Veterans Affairs hospital, which can put them in the position of having to traverse Snoqualmie Pass to be connected to healthcare.
With cell phone, laptop and internet access, veterans can be connected to virtual medical appointments provided by the VA.
Harper says breaking the digital divide can also reconnect veterans with loved ones they have been unable to reach due to the lack of internet and technological access.
“We’ve had a vet that was able to call his daughter for the first time ... in five years because he has a phone now and be able to reconnect with his family,” Harper said.
Sturgell says laptops and phone service are necessities for job searches and to arrange medical care. Elliott referred to getting digital technology in the hands of veterans as critical.
“It helps solve two of (veterans’) biggest problems,” Sturgell said.
Outside of the kits, Digital Navigators will assist veterans with digital literacy, assessment and guidance towards resources, assistance with enrollment into programs such as the Affordable Connectivity Program and more.
“You have a Digital Navigator assist you,” Harper said. “We help unbox (the kits) because sometimes I have worked with vets that ... don’t have a lot of fine motor skills ... so they have a hard time opening things.”
Harper says events such as the Digital Navigator event sometimes connect veterans in the same area that haven’t met previously.
“So, now they’re making friendships and they’re building friendships. Which is amazing,” Harper said. “They’re supporting each other.”
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Public Health Building at 507 N. Nanum St. in Ellensburg. The last appointment set for the event will be at 2:15 p.m.
Harper says WDVA is bringing extra kits for walk-ins, but eligible veterans and service members are encouraged to register early due to limited kit availability.
Eligible veterans and servicemembers can register at https://dva.wa.gov/digital-navigator-application or by calling 1-800-562-2308, option 2.