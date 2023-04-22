Support Local Journalism


The Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) will be hosting a Digital Navigator Event on Tuesday, April 25, with the goal of getting underserved U.S. military veterans connected with digital technology that will help them find jobs, get healthcare access and possibly reconnect with family and loved ones.

The event was coordinated through the cooperation between the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition and WDVA.


