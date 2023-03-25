streateries

Streateries, parklets and sidewalk cafes were installed during the pandemic to help businesses stay open. As of March 2023, there are new regulations and fees attached.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The City of Ellensburg City Council has adopted an ordinance regulating parklets, sidewalk cafes and “streateries.”

The ordinance has its origins in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the state of Washington imposed capacity restrictions on restaurants.


Tags

Recommended for you