The City of Ellensburg City Council has adopted an ordinance regulating parklets, sidewalk cafes and “streateries.”
The ordinance has its origins in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the state of Washington imposed capacity restrictions on restaurants.
In response, the city issued Emergency Management Order 2020-03, which allowed for the issuance of temporary outdoor seating via permit at certain areas of downtown, according to a city agenda report.
The permits have been extended numerous times since 2020 and are currently set to expire.
The new ordinance recodifies the city’s sidewalk permit use and establishes permanent regulations that allow for restaurants, bars and cafes to create temporary streateries to use the public right-of-way normally reserved for parking spaces.
A streatery is an outdoor eating area built onto a portion of a street next to a restaurant. They grew in popularity during the pandemic as a way to more safely entertain higher numbers of consumers outdoors.
The ordinance will levy a fee of $25 per parking stall per month, as well as other concession and application fees.
The application fee is set at $50, with an additional $150 annual application fee. The concession fee is assessed at 80 cents per square foot per month based upon the total floor size of the streatery.
Washington also requires the city to collect and remit a leasehold excise tax on the market value of the lease from the permit holders.
Ellensburg resident Pat Keheller spoke against the ordinance at the March 20 meeting. He believes the new ordinance will lead to a parking concern.
“They’re not going to go through the landmarks and design committee,” he said. “So, you’re going to have a disjointed look in our historic district. My main concern is that it is not fair. The parking spots in the downtown have value, they have value to the consumer, they have value to the businesses. There’s a limited amount of those parking spots.”
Keheller said a study commissioned by the city determined $1,800 was the value of each parking stall. He believes the city should seek the full amount of $1,800 in compensation for each parking stall used.
The local streateries will have to be taken down temporarily this summer when the city’s Public Works department will began chipsealing the downtown streets, according to City Clerk Beth Leader.
For the project, Public Works will put down a tar slurry and gravel to protect and improve the street.
“Once the project is done, they can return and must meet the design requirements outlined in the ordinance,” City Attorney Terry Weiner said.
At the March 20 meeting, Pearl Bar and Grill owner Blake Collins voiced concerns about the summer timing of the project.
“If there’s any sort of opportunity to push that ... to a later spring option, I would make a point that downtown tourist business is at an all-time high in June, July and August,” he said.
The City Council adopted the new “streateries” ordinance by a vote of 6-1. Council member Adam Winn gave the only dissenting vote.
Collins was pleased the ordinance was adopted.
“I love the adoption and the kind of halfway in between as far as the price was concerned from the original position comparable to other counties, cities and whatnot,” he said. “Love that we made some sort of progress there.”