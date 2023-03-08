Business leaders and residents packed into the Hotel Windrow in Ellensburg to hear their elected officials deliver the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “State of the Community Address” on Tuesday.
The evening event allowed residents to hear the status of their communities and to get a glimpse of fast approaching future marked by economic growth and development and cooperation between the cities and county.
“We need to be ready to protect what we love about our homes and to create opportunities to thrive and prosper,” Chamber CEO Amy McGuffin said during opening remarks.
The address featured County Commissioner Cory Wright, Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist, Kittitas Mayor Richard Hink Jr. and Cle Elum Mayor Jay McGowan. Roslyn representatives did not attend.
Common themes were the needs for economic growth, infrastructure development, high-speed broadband, cooperation with Central Washington University, education of the future workforce and affordable housing initiatives.
Following their addresses, McGuffin hosted a question-answer segment with the government panelists.
The evening also included a “State of the University” address by CWU President Jim Wohlpart. That story will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Record.
Cle Elum
Cle Elum’s “First Street Revitalization Project,” the city’s $3 million water main replacement, a new railroad crossing at Columbia, and a pool and skate park project were the highlights presented by McGowan.
The city is working with two developers to get the pool and skate park projects. The mayor said the projects have “taken up a lot of our time and resources.”
McGowan also touched on the environment, calling the Yakima River “super important to our communities.” He noted that the city is working on securing a grant with the county to turn a local “brownfield” (a former industrial site with contamination) into a solar farm. In this case, the brownfield was contaminated by coal dust, he said.
Housing affordability is the city’s biggest challenge, he said.
“A lot of you would have no idea the rent I paid in the early ‘70’s on Fifth Street Alley... it was $25. That was affordable.”
McGowan highlighted the need for “keeping our small town connections that we have with our communities.”
He said the city is in a transition from “being a small town where nothing really ever happened to being really impacted and dealing with those changes.”
Ellensburg
Lillquist noted that the city’s priorities are economic vitality, sustainable infrastructure, housing affordability, carbon reduction goals and making Ellensburg a “safe and welcoming community.”
“The purpose of city government is to provide services to the businesses and residents,” the mayor said.
She also said city governments can create a “climate through infrastructure and policies that fosters or inhibits business growth and retention and recruitment.”
Lillquist and other panelists noted that the joint “Economic Development Plan,” which was adopted by the city on Tuesday, is vital to creating policies that foster business success. She referred to the word development as a “verb, not a noun,” stating that economic development is a “process, and prosperity is the end goal.”
As an example, she cited the city’s receipt of American Rescue Plan Act funds to loop a sewer line on Anderson Road, which can now be accessible for privately owned industrial land.
Lillquist also referenced fiber broadband to three city wells thanks to a grant as an example of the “process.”
“The main message of the (economic development) plan may be that we all must work together to create prosperity for our communities,” Lillquist said.
She highlighted a few city actions, including obtaining $25 million to replace the lost racquet center, investments in unity park and flood mitigation.
She said the loss of the Ellensburg Racquet Recreation Center presents a great challenge, noting that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Kittitas County.
Lillquist pointed to supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages as “impacting every project that we do.”
On housing affordability, she said there are “currently 100 affordable housing units in the works due to city efforts and more from private developers.”
Lillquist took a moment to praise the Ellensburg Police Department for its accreditation and role in community outreach.
“We need to continue to take action on frankly the prevention and community outreach, as well as behavioral and substance issues that threaten many families,” she said. “Our community partners are working hard to address the behavioral health and substance abuse and homeless issues.”
Lillquist said the city is aiming for a “State Creative District Designation,” but she said it will likely take 10 years to reach that goal.
“Everyone in this room has a role to play in creating a vibrant community,” she said.
Kittitas
Kittitas Mayor Hink said the city is at a “spring forward” point.
“We’ve taken on a lot of topics because our biggest problems out there are infrastructure, but through work in forming strong partnerships... we’ve managed to start to address them,” Hink said.
“Pur infrastructure is what’s going to lead us to economic growth,” he said.
He noted the city secured grants to acquire about five acres of land in the northeast corner of Kittitas and to help the city build a second water tower.
“The City of Kittitas was almost out of water connections,” Hink said. “We worked closely with Kittitas County, and we were able to secure senior water rights for the first time in the history of the city.”
Hink noted the importance of bringing commodities to the city so residents do not have to travel to get what they need and praised the new Dollar Tree store as a step in this direction.
Hink, who became the mayor in 2021, said he has learned that “you can’t do that without partnerships and help.”
An investment in the city’s youths is a priority, and the city must find ways to provide them training so that they can” be the ones to bring in these great ideas,” he said.
Hink said the greatest threat to the city over the next few years is “the fear of change.”
“We’ve grown into a culture where... everybody fears growth. They fear the possibility of losing that identity,” he said.
Kittitas County
Wright opened by asking attendees “What does economic development mean for your community?”
His answer was: “building a vision and ... capturing opportunity.”
Wright said the county has a history of “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.” But he said the county must build on its strengths and friendships with other counties, cities and organizations to embrace opportunities.
He said there’s a sense of trepidation about change when opportunities arise, but insisted “change cannot control us.”
Wright said he understands that preserving the county’s character is important.
“My family has been here for 150 years, it’s in my bones. But I also know that it cannot survive in its present form and still provide the opportunities for those behind all of us.”
The county is building a “vision that can be flexible and change and serve all purposes while trying to capture the essence of our county.”
He referred to the opportunity to cooperate between the county and City of Kittitas when the city had a boil-water notice.
“Our resources are here to serve you and that’s what... Kittitas County government organization should be,” Wright said.
The commissioner highlighted the importance of nonprofits in combatting substance abuse and housing issues, saying the county needs to support them.
Wright also said the county must look at accessory dwelling units to improve housing affordability in the Kittitas area.
He stressed the goal of “flipping the ‘85/15,’” which refers to the “living tax base.”
According to Wright, 85% of taxes in the county fall on the shoulders of homeowners. He referred to this as “unsustainable,” citing constraints it puts on county expenditures.
“We want to flip that (85/15) number... so we have a larger group paying for these amenities,” Wright said.
He also said cost-effective infrastructure investment is an “absolute must for our future.”
On the issue of agribusiness, Wright said the amount of land to grow food on is disappearing. As a result, the county must tackle land-use initiatives, while agribusiness must become more efficient.
Wright said homegrown businesses are “vital to a sense of place” in the community. For the county, that means managing code changes and proposals to strengthen the ability for such businesses to thrive. He referenced Amazon and Tesla, noting that “one of those businesses started in a garage in Seattle.”
“That same potential lives here, as well,” Wright said.