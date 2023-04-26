Support Local Journalism


Washington’s COVID-19 exposure notification app WA Notify is scheduled to end on May 11, coinciding with the end of the Public Health Emergency, according to a Washington Department of Health press release.

WA Notify launched in November of 2020 and has generated over 2.5 million anonymous exposure notifications. The app made Washington one of the first states to implement an exposure notification technology.


