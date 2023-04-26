Washington’s COVID-19 exposure notification app WA Notify is scheduled to end on May 11, coinciding with the end of the Public Health Emergency, according to a Washington Department of Health press release.
WA Notify launched in November of 2020 and has generated over 2.5 million anonymous exposure notifications. The app made Washington one of the first states to implement an exposure notification technology.
“We’re tremendously proud of what WA Notify was able to accomplish in a relatively short amount of time, and eager to find ways to utilize this life-saving technology again in the future,” WADOH’s Chief Medical Informatics Officer Dr. Bryant Thomas Karras said in the release.
“Much of WA Notify’s success can be attributed to innovative collaboration among public, private and academic partners including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the University of Washington,” Karras said. “We want to thank WA Notify users across the state for using this free, privacy-preserving tool to protect themselves and their communities.”
WADOH encourages anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to continue notifying others through WA Notify through May 11. Beyond May 11, patients afflicted with COVID-19 are encouraged to tell their close contacts about their potential exposure.
According to the WADOH website, over 10,000 Kittitas residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic with 388 hospitalizations and 95 deaths.