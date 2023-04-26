We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison
NEW YORK — The co-founder of a fundraising group linked to Steve Bannon that promised to help Donald Trump construct a wall along the southern U.S. border was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on Wednesday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors.
Brian Kolfage, a decorated Air Force veteran who lost both of his legs and an arm in the Iraq War, previously pleaded guilty for his role in siphoning donations from the We Build the Wall campaign.
Financier Andrew Badolato was sentenced to three years for aiding the effort. He had also pleaded guilty. A third man involved in siphoning funds from the wall project, businessman Tim Shea, remains to be sentenced.
Kolfage and Badolato were ordered to pay $25 million in restitution.
Bannon, Trump's former top political adviser, received a Trump pardon to avoid federal fraud charges, but that pardon does not apply to state charges against him.
No clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s state parole board voted Wednesday not to recommend clemency for death row inmate Richard Glossip, even though the state attorney general said he doesn’t think the condemned man received a fair trial.
Glossip, 60, has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.
The Pardon and Parole Board deadlocked 2-2, meaning it won't recommend that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Glossip, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection on May 18. One board member recused himself because his spouse is a prosecutor who had previous involvement in the case.
There is no way to appeal the board's decision, though a petition is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, and a motion has been filed in a state court for a delay while a full five-member clemency panel can review the case.
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from House floor
HELENA, Montana — Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for telling colleagues they’d have blood on their hands for voting to ban gender-affirming medical care for children.
The punishment of the freshman lawmaker caps a weeklong standoff between House Republican leaders and Zephyr which concluded that she will still be able to vote remotely under terms of the punishment. She will be unable though to discuss proposals and amendments under consideration with the 99 other members of the Montana House.
In a defiant speech Wednesday before the vote, Zephyr addressed House leaders directly and said she was taking a stand for the LGBTQ+ community, her constituents in Missoula and “democracy itself.”
Fox News to hand over documents in next defamation case
NEW YORK — Fox News agreed Wednesday to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation in a case similar to Dominion Voting Machines' just-settled lawsuit.
Smartmatic says Fox bears financial responsibility for airing false allegations that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. Last week, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to avert a trial, although the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower.
Smartmatic wants a $2.7 billion judgment, which far exceeds the $1.6 billion Dominion sought. No court date has been set.
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Trump raped me'
NEW YORK — A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a deluxe department store fitting room in 1996. E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit.
Trump denies Carroll’s allegations. He has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and doesn’t even know her. Carroll has said that after a chance encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, the two bantered about trying on lingerie and went into a dressing room. According to her, Trump then suddenly attacked her.
3 teens arrested after Colorado driver killed by thrown rock
GOLDEN, Colorado — Three teenagers have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Colorado woman, who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving. Alexa Bartell, 20, was talking on the phone with a friend when she was hit by the rock northwest of Denver on April 19.
Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested overnight Tuesday and Wednesday. Investigators believe the attack is linked to several other similar incidents in which rocks between 4 and 6 inches in diameter and weighing 3 to 5 pounds were thrown at cars in the area the same night.
Mississippi River flooding prompts evacuations, sandbagging
Some residents along the Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled to prepare for near-record flooding.
A small number of people had to leave their homes in Wisconsin. Others are stacking sandbags Wednesday in Iowa in anticipation of flooding this weekend and early next week. Deep snow to the north is quickly melting this spring, flooding the Mississippi.
It's predicted to be especially high along parts of Wisconsin and to crest late Wednesday or early Thursday in La Crosse. In Iowa, forecasts predict the river will reach the third-highest level ever recorded when it crests Saturday in Dubuque.