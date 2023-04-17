Spurling Court Apartments

The Ellensburg Police Department responded the a report of a deceased woman at Spurling Court Apartments last Friday night. The EPD is currently asking any residents with information to contact them at 509-962-7280.

 By CALEB SPROUS staff writer

The Ellensburg Police Department responded to a call at Spurling Court Apartments reporting a deceased woman at 1205 North Rainer Avenue at 9 p.m. last Friday, April 14.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased 46-year-old Ellensburg resident was found inside her apartment by an acquaintance, the EPD said in a press release.


