...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Wednesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM
PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Ellensburg Police Department responded the a report of a deceased woman at Spurling Court Apartments last Friday night. The EPD is currently asking any residents with information to contact them at 509-962-7280.
The Ellensburg Police Department responded to a call at Spurling Court Apartments reporting a deceased woman at 1205 North Rainer Avenue at 9 p.m. last Friday, April 14.
A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased 46-year-old Ellensburg resident was found inside her apartment by an acquaintance, the EPD said in a press release.
The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death is currently under investigation and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab has been requested to assist with the investigation, the EPD said in the release.
The EPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident or has any information that may be relevant to the investigation to come forward, the EPD said in the release.
The EPD can be reached in regard to this investigation at 509-962-7280.