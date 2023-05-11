In 2019, representatives of the Kittitas County Corrections Facility began having conversations about the future of the facility and reduce inmate recidivism.
The conversations led to the inception of the jail’s first medication-assisted treatment program for inmates at the facility, also known as the Kittitas County jail.
“We recognized that opioids were starting to become a problem,” Jail Lieutenant Ed Buntin said. “ ... So, we started going to these meetings ... and we found out that there were opportunities ... to start assisting inmates to get them services for their opioid use disorder.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the rate of overdose deaths involving opioids in 2020 was 18 times higher than in 2013.
The Kittitas County Corrections Facility began creating community partnerships to foster the jail’s first Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) program in 2019.
“There’s research that shows anywhere from 35 to 45% of inmates have an (opioid use disorder),” Buntin said.
The aim of the new program was to provide medical treatment for inmates in hopes of reducing recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to compete future offenses.
The program works by affording inmates the opportunity to partake in a medical program that provides medication such as Suboxone to curtail withdrawal and craving symptoms.
“They come in with cravings, having dreams about using. They’re very uncomfortable, it’s very difficult for them,” said Pamela Tuggle Miles, Connect Community Liasion for Community Health of Central Washington. “So, this medication eases those cravings. It’s managing the addiction is what you’re doing with ... treatment with medications.”
“The medication really does help people manage that,” Miles said. “It’s also very helpful for people to stay in recovery when they get out of jail.”
Prior to the program’s inception, the jail recognized a lack of resources in Kittitas County that would make building a program challenging. This placed the jail in the position of having to build a MAT/MOUD program from the ground up, Buntin said.
“We don’t do this alone. We don’t have the resources in Kittitas County like a Snohomish County or King County or Spokane County,” Buntin said. “We had to utilize local providers on top of their normal caseload and kind of build a network.”
The jail built a network of community health organizations, including Community Health of Central Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, HopeSource and Merit Resources.
Comprehensive Healthcare, Community Health and Kittitas Valley Healthcare function as the MAT/MOUD providers to prescribe medications such as Suboxone to inmates with substance-use disorders, Buntin said.
Comprehensive Healthcare also provides additional support services by providing the jail with a full-time nurse care manager that works directly in the jail, providing day-to-day services, Buntin said.
Buntin says the community’s participation in the program has been one of the program’s successes.
The way an inmate becomes a part of the program begins at intake. When a person booked at intake has concerns about substance use or demonstrates withdrawal symptoms, they are assisted by a medical provider and can be provided the necessary medications to assist with their symptoms. An inmate can also request to be screened and assessed for the program at any point during their stay at the jail.
In 2019, the jail saw recidivism rates of 47%, followed by 57%, 43% and 42% in the following years. The recidivism rates for inmates participating in the MOUD/MAT program were 21.7%, 40.4%, 21.05% and finally 12.2%.
“So, it’s successful in decreasing the recidivism, the people are on the medication, they’re less likely to commit the low-level crimes to pay for their drug use which will get them back in jail,” Miles said. “So, we’ve seen in (Kittitas County) a big advantage to having this program in our county jail.”
As of December 2022, there were 139 inmates participating in the jail’s MOUD program.
Buntin says the Kittitas County Jail has received just shy of $800,000 in grant funding used for the MOUD program.