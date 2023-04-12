Kittitas County Corrections is using a 2022 Department of Justice grant to partner with Comprehensive Healthcare to provide Corrections inmates with better therapy and mental health services, with the hope of reducing recidivism and assisting members of the Kittitas community in reintegrating into productive life.
The county was awarded a Bureau of Justice FY 2022 Justice in Mental Health Collaboration grant for $483,552.
The grant money will be used to hire a case manager for three years, complete initial first-year planning to be approved by the DOJ and then hire a therapist for two years.
Kittitas County Corrections Lieutenant Ed Buntin says the grant will help significantly as the jail has seen a dramatic increase in inmates afflicted with substance abuse and mental health issues over the years.
“We recognized ... in recent years ... that Corrections populations are at a real risk when they leave the Corrections, many of these people are repeat offenders who are caught up in a cycle, often because of substance use disorder or mental health disorders, or co-occurring disorders of both kinds,” Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Inspector Christopher Whitsett said.
Many of the inmates at the Kittitas County Corrections are caught in a cycle because of substance use or other mental health disorders, Whitsett said.
However, whenever they are in Corrections, oftentimes there is an observable difference in the inmate’s personality and behavior, especially when they’ve been sober during their time in Corrections or have received treatment for their mental health needs, Whitsett said.
“Many times in the past, when we haven’t been able to set people up to immediately transition into the same kind of support services that they received inside the Corrections, then the option is ‘Boom,’ they go right back into the habits and crises and (law enforcement) is dealing with them again down the road,” Whitsett said.
In an effort to provide inmates with the healthcare they need to reduce recidivism, the Kittitas County Corrections partnered with Comprehensive Healthcare out of Yakima to develop the precursor program to the current Warm Handoff Program.
Comprehensive Healthcare has offices in Ellensburg. Whitsett says Kittitas County Corrections and Comprehensive Healthcare recently finalized the contract and the memorandum of understanding for the mental health portion of the two entities collaboration.
The Warm Handoff Program is a research-based program that takes advantage of the known opportunity that you have when an individual is in Corrections to intervene in whatever cycle of substance abuse or mental health disorder they’re in, Whitsett said.
“So, the Warm Handoff means that as soon as you’re out of Corrections, it’s not gonna go see your counselor on Thursday. It’s you go straight from the Corrections to the service provider,” Whitsett said. “There, you start talking immediately about what’s going to be next in your life.”
The program’s importance is highlighted by Kittitas County Corrections Superintendent Steve Pannatoni, who says the time period between an inmate’s release and their first medical appointment is the most crucial period in reducing recidivism.
Outside of reducing recidivism, the program has the potential to save lives.
Whenever a person is afflicted with a substance use disorder, particularly an opioid use disorder, the time they spend in jail lowers their drug tolerance due legally enforced sobriety.
Returning to the same habits upon release with a lower tolerance carries a significant risk for a drug overdose and potentially death.
“There’s a large amount of research to document this ... someone who’s an opiod addict and they get out of the jail, their chance of being victim to a deadly overdose skyrockets in the two weeks after they’re out of jail because they’ve lost tolerance,” Whitsett said.
The Warm Handoff program has worked for opioid use disorder, Whitsett said. He believes the expanded services and care will allow the program to achieve success with inmate mental health issues as well.
“The Department of Justice obviously agrees because they created this ... new grant program in 2022,” Whitsett said.
The Kittitas County Corrections facility has started two, grant-funded programs dealing directly with mental health and substance use disorders since 2018, Pannatoni said.
“This is an opportunity for us to step in and offer a hand up. It’s a partnership deal, the folks in here aren’t all bad,” Pannatoni said. “They’re our neighbors, they are the people we see at Fred Meyer. We have a duty to step in and help them out.”
Representatives of Comprehensive Healthcare could not be reached for comment.