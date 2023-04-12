Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County Corrections is using a 2022 Department of Justice grant to partner with Comprehensive Healthcare to provide Corrections inmates with better therapy and mental health services, with the hope of reducing recidivism and assisting members of the Kittitas community in reintegrating into productive life.

The county was awarded a Bureau of Justice FY 2022 Justice in Mental Health Collaboration grant for $483,552.


