...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima
Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas will see temperatures around or
below freezing which could result in some slick conditions
through the morning due to the fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
CWU with community input has narrowed the potential route of its new power lines to service the college. The remaining routes are the running of the lines along the Town Ditch or a route running along 14th Avenue and then down Maple Street.—January 10, 2003
30 Years Ago
The City of Ellensburg will offer both Conversational Chinese and Chinese Kalekdoscope Class as well as Conversational Japanese this January. Check with the city of dates and times.—January 9, 1993
50 Years Ago
Suspects in an armed robbery in North Bend were apprehended by Cle Elum Detachment of Washington State Troopers. The suspects were arrested for an incident in North Bend, a man and woman for a robbery.—January 10, 1973
75 Years Ago
Enrollment is already three times as large as was hoped for a furniture repair class for adults offered at Morgan Junior High School shop as part of the adult classes offered this winter.—January 9, 1948
100 Years Ago
Between 40 to 60 men, many of them mounted, still were continuing the search today for Miss Maggie Steen missing since a week ago. No definite clues have come to light since school children say they saw her in a vacant house near the Ben Shelton place Monday afternoon. A territory of many square miles has been searched thoroughly but the woman appears to be uncannlly shrewd in eluding the searching party. -January 10, 1923
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record