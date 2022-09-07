Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A stop sign reportedly was missing on the corner of North Cle Elum Street and West Sixth Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
• A neighbor reportedly keeps burying dead animals on Clerf Road.
• A license plate reportedly was stolen from a vehicle at Lion Rock.
• Items reportedly were stolen from a 2006 Subaru Outback on South Canyon Road.
• The reporting party’s vehicle struck a concrete pole as it entered a parking lot on South Main Street.
• There was a report that 850 feet of power cable were cut at 2:30 a.m. in the tunnel, 50 feet of which is part of the John Wayne Trail, at Snoqualmie Pass.
• The reporting party’s friend kicked the reporting party out of their vehicle on Swiftwater Drive near Cle Elum and said there was a cougar in the area. The reporting party could hear the cougar but not see it.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a stop sign on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
• The traffic lights reportedly were not cycling properly on Reecer Creek road and West University Way.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Airport Road and East Helena Avenue.
• A vehicle reportedly drove onto the curb and almost struck a pedestrian on South Canyon Road.
• The reporting party wants to know his options concerning a dead deer in his fence on Cedar Cove Road.
• A saw and power tool reportedly were stolen out of the bed of a work pickup on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A dead cat was reported in the middle of the roadway on North Main Street.
• Fluid and debris from a collision were reported in the roadway on North Airport Road and East Helena Street.
• Water reportedly was flooding over the roadway on East Fifth Avenue and North Sprague Street.
• A white terrier reportedly was running loose on Marian Drive in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and obstructing a public servant. Bail $15,000.
• A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.
• A 21-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by Department of Fish and Wildlife officers for taking protected wildlife. Bail $200.
• A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
• A 48-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1.100.
• A 55-year-old Pasco man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for hit and run unattended. Bail $2,100.
• A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $16,100.
• A 36-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a legend drug and possession of a dangerous weapon. Bail $15,000.
• A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary/domestic violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidating a witness/domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree theft. No bail.