The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is providing an in-depth, seven-month exploration program called Leadership Kittitas County to give people a chance to learn about the inner workings of law and justice, history, economics and business, government, social services, education, arts, recreation and natural resources within Kittitas County.

Classes take place on the second Friday of every month from October to April. Students are able to visit offices in the county frequently not open to the public, have exclusive meetings with community leaders and top business people, and have spirited conversations about policy and the future of the community.


