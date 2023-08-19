...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology, the Yakima Regional Clean
Air Agency, and the Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat,
Walla Walla, and Yakima Counties through 9 AM Monday, August 21, due
to wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) is fluctuating between Moderate and
Unhealthy in many areas, which will likely continue into the weekend.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Chamber offering Leadership Kittitas County Program
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is providing an in-depth, seven-month exploration program called Leadership Kittitas County to give people a chance to learn about the inner workings of law and justice, history, economics and business, government, social services, education, arts, recreation and natural resources within Kittitas County.
Classes take place on the second Friday of every month from October to April. Students are able to visit offices in the county frequently not open to the public, have exclusive meetings with community leaders and top business people, and have spirited conversations about policy and the future of the community.