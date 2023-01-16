Support Local Journalism


Cosmetology students will be able to register for their final exam before they have completed their course work if a bill under consideration by the state Legislature is approved.

House Bill 1017, by Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, allows cosmetology students to sign up for and take their final exam within 100 hours of completing their total required hours. The bill had a hearing Jan. 13 in the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee.


