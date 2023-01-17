The pandemic led many parents to make decisions about their jobs, futures, and children’s educations. With a viral outbreak, some parents elected to pursue homeschooling for their children.
The Ellensburg School District took note and began working on a program to connect these students to the district via the Ellensburg Home Connection program.
The Ellensburg Home Connection is a new proposal that would be a version of a parent partnership program between the district and families to “support homeschooling efforts.”
The proposed program is spearheaded by Alternative Learning Principal Rhonda Schmidt, who joined the district last fall.
The program would allow the district to claim the new students toward full-time enrollment, Schmidt said. The district will not need to hire new staff for the program but will use existing staff from the school’s Personal Learning Center.
Adding staff at this time would not be likely considering the School District is facing a $1 million budget cut. If families currently not involved with the School District enroll in the program, however, the district can secure more state funding through student enrollment numbers, though a financial estimate was not immediately available.
“We would operate just like our Excel in our Virtual Academy under state Alternative Learning Experience rules, which are set up basically for situations where students aren’t in seats all day every day,” Schmidt said. “This basically allows us to claim that enrollment for full-time, even if students are not full-time. because we would be working with families on that homeschool plan, and that would count toward the minutes required in a week for enrollment.”
Schmidt believes the program could attract roughly 30 students, though the number will depend on the level of interest from families.
The district already has an existing “Parent Partnership Program,” which offers free tutoring, curriculum and resources for homeschooled students in the Ellensburg School District.
“We’ve had a parent partnership program for a while,” said Superintendent Jinger Haberer. “And I think that as we started to really look at what we want for our students, and having that authentic learning experiences for students where they can really apply, and this goes for the shift that we’re also doing at the alternative school at the same time. We’re moving to a more project-based model.”
The district began to conceptualize the program last spring, she said.
The new Ellensburg Home Connection program will offer homeschooled students the ability to attend core and enrichment classes. The program can serve students in grades K-12.
“We take a whole-child approach here at Ellensburg,” Haberer said, adding that would extend to the Home Connection program.
At a Jan. 11 school board meeting, the School District outlined five benefits for homeschooling families: consultation with a certified teacher on grade-level expectations, access to the district’s online resources and curriculum library, support courses and community.
The district’s new program would carry three requirements for students and families. Students would be expected to comply with immunization requirements and participate in state and district testing, such as the Smarter Balanced assessment. Families also would be expected to provide monthly updates on home-based courses.
The district must abide by state requirements, such as the Alternative Learning Experience guidelines. The district is also prohibited from using Declaration of Intent to Provide Home-Based Instruction applications to advertise the Ellensburg Home Connection program, or offering financial incentives to families to promote enrollment.
As a voluntary program, Schmidt sees the Ellensburg Home Connection as an “added benefit” for homeschooling families.
“My past experience is that families are very happy with these partnerships,” she said. “It just helps an already thriving homeschool community just kind of go to the next level.”
If there is a high level of interest in the new program, Schmidt is confident the school could meet the demand.
“It’s not much more difficult to start with this group of 30 than it would be to start with a group of 100,” Schmidt said. “Really, the sky’s the limit.”
Ellensburg resident Keeley Lange moderates the Facebook group “Ellensburg Homeschoolers,” a group dedicated to families in the area homeschooling. Lange has homeschooled her four children for 12 years.
“It would not interest me,” Lange said of the Home Connection program, but noted that some families in Ellensburg might be open to it due to the sometimes overwhelming nature of homeschooling.
“I encourage the School District to seek insight from current homeschool families as they continue to develop this program,” she said.
The Ellensburg School Board will conduct its next meeting on Jan. 25.