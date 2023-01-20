The Ellensburg City Council approved a measure Tuesday to relocate the Downtown Community Garden and begin construction of a pollinator garden at Wippel Park in West Ellensburg.
The Downtown Community Garden will be relocated from city-owned property at E. 1st Avenue and Pine Street, where it has been since 2013, to Wippel Park at 4th and Railroad avenues in West Ellensburg. The current garden has 36 plots leased to community members.
“This was a project that was brought to us by the (Ellensburg) Morning Rotary Club,” Parks and Recreation Director Brad Case said. “We’ve entered into a lot of partnerships and arrangements with the club to construct park improvements throughout our community.”
The current community garden site will be used for an affordable housing project.
According to Tuesday’s City Council Agenda Report, the city of Ellensburg’s 2023 budget allots $10,000, which was a carryover from the 2022 budget, for “improvements to relocate the community garden.”
The city will bear the cost of utilities, such as electricity and water power.
In 2021, the cost to the city for maintaining the community garden was $1,066. The property was originally purchased for creating additional parking for the Hal Holmes Center and the Ellensburg Public Library.
A statement from the city said, “The community garden, when completed would be managed by a volunteer group with maintenance assistance from park staff. The long-term maintenance of the pollinator garden will be the responsibility of the City.”
According to the city, the two gardens are not expected to add additional maintenance costs as the city currently maintains Wippel Park. The city plans to begin construction of the two gardens this spring.
According to the agenda report, in 2021 the City Council adopted resolution 2021-32, which declared the E. 1st Avenue and Pine Street property “surplus to City needs for the public benefit of affordable housing.”
The City Council approved an agreement with Stalder Interests, Inc. in August for the affordable housing project, necessitating the relocation of the community garden.
At a Nov. 9 meeting, the Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to support putting the community and pollinator gardens at Wippel Park.
“We thought, ‘Boy, what a good opportunity here to kind of marry two similar types of projects into one park facility,’” Case said. “I think it’s not only a benefit for the West Ellensburg neighborhood, but for the community as a whole. You know, these types of amenities are going to bring people to that park who may not live in that neighborhood.”
The city of Ellensburg acquired Wippel Park as a donation from Maurice “Mose” Wippel in 1940. The park has a half-court basketball court and a barbecue and picnic area. The city has maintained contact with the Wippel family about changes to the park.
“Our family is grateful to offer the amenities to Ellensburg,” said Teresa Wippel. “It always mattered to the family to give back to the community.”