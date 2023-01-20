Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg City Council approved a measure Tuesday to relocate the Downtown Community Garden and begin construction of a pollinator garden at Wippel Park in West Ellensburg.

The Downtown Community Garden will be relocated from city-owned property at E. 1st Avenue and Pine Street, where it has been since 2013, to Wippel Park at 4th and Railroad avenues in West Ellensburg. The current garden has 36 plots leased to community members.


Tags

Recommended for you