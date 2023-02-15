Coffee with City Council

City of Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist speaks with residents at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone during a Coffee with City Council event.

 Caleb Sprous / Daily Record

The City of Ellensburg hosted a Coffee with City Council event Feb. 8 at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone.

Seniors were afforded the opportunity to converse with Mayor Nancy Lillquist and Councilmember Rich Elliott while enjoying coffee and a variety of snacks.


