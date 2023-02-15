The City of Ellensburg hosted a Coffee with City Council event Feb. 8 at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone.
Seniors were afforded the opportunity to converse with Mayor Nancy Lillquist and Councilmember Rich Elliott while enjoying coffee and a variety of snacks.
“Coffee with City Council provides an opportunity for Councilmembers to connect with and listen to the community,” said Lillquist.
Senior residents at Hearthstone raised a variety of questions and issues, mostly revolving around health care, housing and fire safety.
Elliott, who is also the deputy chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, gave a demonstration on how to properly use a fire extinguisher.
He instructed residents on the fire safety standards of their building, as well as what they should do in the event of a fire at Hearthstone.
“The location and time is different each month as councilmembers try to go where community members are,” Lillquist said of the Coffee with City Council program. “The event at Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone was an opportunity to reach out to our senior community who are unlikely to attend a council meeting to voice their ideas or concerns.”
The next Coffee with City Council event will be March 9 at the Ellensburg Downtown Association office. The event will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“Democracy really only exists at the local level in the U.S.,” said Elliott. “So, if we are doing something wrong, tell us.”