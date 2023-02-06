Processed and ultra-processed foods

Various studies are ongoing to determine the health effects of ultra-processed food on humans.

 Daily Record file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Scientists have known for years that unhealthy diets, particularly those that are high in fat and sugar, may cause detrimental changes to the brain and lead to cognitive impairment.

Many factors that contribute to cognitive decline are out of a person’s control, such as genetics and socioeconomic factors. But research increasingly indicates that a poor diet is a risk factor for memory impairments during normal aging and increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.


(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Tags

Recommended for you