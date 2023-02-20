...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph at
times.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Ellensburg High School is seeking business representatives to share their expertise with students at the 2023 EHS Career Fair.
The 2023 EHS Career fair is slated for 8 to 11:30 a.m. May 10 in the Ellensburg High School gymnasium.
According to an Ellensburg School District news release, the purpose of the fair is to grant students the “opportunity to meet with a diverse group of career representatives in an open, casual setting.”
Local businesses participating will be able to offer students information about training, skills and challenges in a variety of career fields.
To participate in the fair, businesses are asked to register at forms.gle/ezMEyJ1evwBV9B5CA.
For additional information, contact Shannon Panattoni at 509-925-8322.