The holidays are over and now gardeners are left with optimistic dreams of next garden season. But there are a few things that can help get through the snow and ice until gardens grow again.
1. Sharpen and clean your tools. It'll make work much easier when your tools are up to the task. Spend time examining your tools and explore new options at your favorite store.
2. Walk around and look at your yard from all angles. Are the current plants working for your desired idea? Are there shrubs that are overgrown? Are there trees that are interfering with sunlight or not providing needed shade? Is there too much lawn? Is it easy to move around the yard the way you desire? Identify what needs to be removed, trimmed or enhanced.
3. Gather opinions and estimates. This is a good time to get estimates before garden landscapers and nurseries get busy in the spring and it also offers time for you to grow your garden budget.
4. Stretch yourself. Dare to try something new such as a plant, shrub, tree or garden vegetable. New challenges make gardening fun. Talk with nursery operators about new plants and design features that would enhance your garden's look.
5. Examine your trees. Try to select trees and shrubs that enhance without making more work and conserve resources. Choose trees with small leaves so there's less work in the fall or that require less watering. Select landscape shrubs which offer a feature both for spring and fall and retain their shape.
6. Inspect and clean plant containers. Check for cracks and discoloration. Plastic pots get brittle with time and exposure to the elements. Have fun to exploring antique shops and thrift shops for unique containers for plants — just remember to include drainage in selecting a pot.
7. Dream. Get a cup of cocoa and hunker down with the new seed catalogues and select new plants which grow in our climate. If you've saved seeds, examine them. Make sure they are stored in a cool dry spot. There are seed-saver websites where friendly garden folks trade seeds with one another. Check it out.
8. Go to a show. Garden shows provide a beautiful exhibition of fresh garden looks, tools, garden structures and free classes on gardening topics. The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is in Seattle at the Seattle Center on Feb. 15-19.
9. Go to the Library. Would you like to attract butterflies? Hummingbird? Honey Bees? The Ellensburg Public Library has all sorts of gardening books full of ideas. The Queens of Spades garden club donates funds toward gardening books each year.
10. Watch a movie. Several movies feature gardening and can encourage new ideas. "The Secret Garden," "Ferngully," "Back to Eden," "The Gardener," and "Greenfingers" are just a few movie suggestions.