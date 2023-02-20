...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
An Ellensburg crew removes crack willow trees, an invasive species that blocks creeks and streams.
Streamside landowners and residents with flood concerns are invited to a Thursday workshop hosted by the Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board.
“So, this event came about because some property owners in Ellensburg reached out to Mayor Nancy Lillquist really seeking to better understand,” Kittitas County Water Resources Manager Arden Thomas said.
At the workshop, residents can be expected to interact with staff from a variety of government agencies and organizations, including:
• City of Ellensburg
• Kittitas County Flood Control Zone District
• State Department of Fish and Wilflife
• Kittitas County Conservation District
• Mid-Columbia Fisheries
“(Mayor Lillquist)... saw the need to bring groups together so that folks could understand what the requirements are about, what people can and can’t do, and what resources are available,” Thomas said. “It can get confusing because there are different jurisdictions.”
Those attending can expect access to resources about “streamside stewardship and flood risk concerns.”
Thomas said the solutions to residents’ flood concerns and problems aren’t always so “cookie-cutter.”
“Both the risks and opportunities are all property specific,” she said.
Thomas noted that residents living closer to the Yakima River may face issues associated with both flood depths and erosion, while residents in the City of Ellensburg may face issues from intense rainfall or snow runoff.
“... It matters if we’re talking about maybe risk of six inches of water versus three feet of water,” said Thomas. “... So, we’re trying to work with people to understand ... their needs and then connect them with resources.”
The workshop will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hal Holmes Center, 209 N. Ruby St. in Ellensburg.
Staff will be made available to meet residents about their individual concerns followed by a 5:30 facilitated panel discussion.
Following the discussion, staff will continue meeting with residents with light refreshments served.