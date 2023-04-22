Ellensburg women's golf results Jake McNeal Jake McNeal Author email Apr 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellensburg Women’s GolfApril 13The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of 3 Blind Holes. Results were:Div. A — Debbie Whitman (75); Div. B — Sandy Morris (79); Div. C — Velma Henry (94).April 20The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of T’s & F’s. Results were:Div. A — Joy Chrismer (35); Div. B — Sharon Henry/Jackie Galbraith (tie, 34.5); Div. C — Anita Boyum (34.5). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Sports Tennis Golf Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Kittitas eyes ways to lower policing costs as chief remains on paid leave EPD investigating death at Spurling Court Apartments Little Geniuses — Mt. Stuart Elementary students are heading to World Championship in Dallas for robotics Residents voice opposition to Sun Communities development at Cle Elum City Council meeting National Day of Silence at Ellensburg High School Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Primary Care KVH Dermatology KVH Surgical Snow River Equipment Knudson Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand CareNet Ellensburg Shaw's Furniture Marguerite Marrs KVH Urgent Care Brookside Crematory Cara Marrs CW Barbershop 02 KVH Women's Health KVH Hospice Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff CW Barbershop 01 Kelleher Ford Jim's Glass Julie Virden Wise Automotive KVH Family Medicine KVH Rehabilitation JaKe's Custom tinting Jill Gunderson KVH Pharmacy KVH Workplace Health KVH Medical Specialties Grebb, Etc. CPAs Sadie Thayer KCHM Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters