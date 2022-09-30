Subscribe
Ellensburg Women’s Golf League results
Tuesday
The Nifty Niners 9-Hole Division met for a game of Even Holes – Front Nine. Results were:
Div. A – Sharon Henry, Debbie Whitman, tie, 19; Div. B – Beth Habib 23; Div. C – Barb Taylor 25; Div. D - NP
Thursday
The Ladies 18-Hole Division met for a game of Net 5’s and 4’s. Results were:
Div. A – Mary Hubbard 32.5; Div. B – Beth Habib 36; Div. C – NP; Div. D – Velma Henry 41
Ellensburg Golf Club
