The day after the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners signed a May 2 proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Kittitas County, the U.S. Surgeon General declared a new epidemic — loneliness.
“Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation has been an underappreciated public health crisis that has harmed individual and societal health. Our relationships are a source of healing and well-being hiding in plain sight — one that can help us live healthier, more fulfilled lives, and more productive lives,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.
Central Washington University’s Director of Counseling Dr. Cindy Bruns believes the new epidemic declaration will allow conversations about the impact of loneliness on mental health and relationships to develop.
“I think that the fact that loneliness ... is being talked about on the same level as other things that impact our health like diabetes or heart disease or things like that, really elevates connection and relationship to a new level and national conversation,” Bruns said.
“It’s easier, maybe for people to downplay or to impose a moral model about, or things along those lines. So, for the Surgeon General to say ‘This is not just a problem, but an epidemic,’ I think brings conversation and potentially financial resources and supports that we might not otherwise have,” Bruns said.
According to Bruns, the issues of loneliness facing U.S. residents didn’t begin with the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, which upheaved people’s social relationships as community members found themselves isolating and distancing for the sake of public health.
“It’s easy to blame the pandemic for everything, right? So, it is important that we are able to look at data and look at trends. Certainly, the pandemic didn’t necessarily help things,” Bruns said.
In recent decades, new trends have emerged in U.S. society that have contributed to the loneliness epidemic, Bruns said.
One of these trends is more U.S. residents moving further away from home.
“We’re kind of moving away from, necessarily, early support structures and relationships, staying close to one another,” Bruns said.
As people move away from their support structures, they may lose the support networks they once relied upon, Bruns said.
Another trend is the increasing inability to form relationships in the midst of polarization.
“As our cultures have become more polarized, and we’ve lost a lot of our ability to work through difference ... I think has led to folks feeling more isolated, feeling like there’s less quality in their relationships and feeling kind of on guard and essential aspects of our values and identities feel attacked,” Bruns said.
This polarization can lead individuals to “pull back,” and look for similarity and become afraid of difference, Bruns said.
Another trend stems from the prominence of social media. According to Bruns, social media can have both positive and negative impacts on individuals.
Individuals with stronger quality relationships and connections in their lives can see social media act as an enhancer for their relationships, Bruns said.
On the inverse, individuals struggling with the quality of their social relationships may see social media make things worse
“Social media certainly plays a role in terms of comparison, maybe creating feelings of shame or embarrassment that makes people want to hide aspects of themselves, or fear reaching out for support,” Bruns said. “It’s not an all or nothing when it comes to social media, but it can certainly make things better or worse, depending on where you’re starting.”
While Bruns contends loneliness trends existed before the pandemic, she does also believe some elements of the pandemic may have exasperated the effect.
“From what we’ve adapted to within the pandemic, it can be hard for some people,” Bruns said. “It’s easier to just stay in, scroll your phone or have a Zoom conversation with someone, or just text someone, then to go back out and figure out how to navigate the much more real time, moment to moment, uncertainty that comes with face to face connection with folks.”
In Kittitas County’s Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation, the County states “Kittitas County adults report an increasing number of poor mental health days, and around 70% of Kittitas County 10th graders reported feeling nervous, anxious or over edge ...”
“Rural areas may have fewer opportunities for community connection, which can lead to isolation and loneliness” Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said.
Kittitas County is attempting to raise awareness about mental health issues, from its mental health proclamation to designating ambassadors for Only7Seconds, an anti-loneliness campaign, Wachsmith said.
According to Wachsmith, Kittitas County Public Health is adopting a youth suicide prevention curriculum to be piloted in schools this fall. KCPHD is a contributor to Kittitas County Health Network’s Behavior Health Work Group, allowing the county to collaborate on projects to improve services to County residents.
The County also adopted a 1/10th of 1% sales tax last year that aims to expand the county’s capacity to create and expand critical services for the issues of mental health, loneliness and substance abuse.
“Kittitas County is a Heath Professional Shortage Area with both physical and mental health,” Wachsmith said. “Some people in rural settings, especially men who work in agriculture and construction, tend not to seek out the help of services and they have a high suicide rate.”
“Hopefully, the more we talk about mental health, the more we normalize things like reaching out for help when you need it. Oftentimes, it is society’s stigma and discrimination that prevent people from seeking help. Just talking about it and building awareness can save lives,” Wachsmith said.
According to Wachsmith, the county aims to expand opportunities that foster connection and community.