The day after the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners signed a May 2 proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Kittitas County, the U.S. Surgeon General declared a new epidemic — loneliness.

“Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation has been an underappreciated public health crisis that has harmed individual and societal health. Our relationships are a source of healing and well-being hiding in plain sight — one that can help us live healthier, more fulfilled lives, and more productive lives,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.


