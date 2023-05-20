Rural communities face numerous issues that are unique to them, including in terms of health care coverage.
Staffing issues, tighter budgets or even health care disparities force rural hospitals to become creative with partnerships or develop other unique solutions for their problems.
When families are expecting a new member, they want to be assured that whatever challenges are facing their local hospitals, they can still be guaranteed effective and safe deliveries and proper maternity care.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s CEO Julie Petersen gave the Daily Record insight into how KVH provides maternity care in a rural setting, navigates obstacles and overcomes challenges.
Unique challenges
One issue currently facing KVH is the inability to provide high-risk deliveries locally.
According to Petersen, any delivery can change and become a high-risk medical event within a moment’s notice.
“Our (OB-GYN), our women’s health care providers do not accept high risk deliveries,” Petersen said. “But as everyone knows, a high risk mom, they have contacts in over in Seattle. They’re going to make a handoff to make sure that Mom delivers in an appropriate place.”
According to KVH’s Chief Public Relations Officer Michele Wurl, high-risk services in Yakima have closed and high-risk mothers are now referred to Tri-Cities instead.
KVH is currently developing telehealth services so mother’s will not have to make the long drive on, Wurl said.
To be better prepared for critical scenarios, staff needs to be well-trained, Petersen said.
“You have to have really well-trained nurses,” Petersen said. “Unlike a lot of rural hospitals, we are amazingly well-staffed with well-trained labor and delivery nurses and an exceptionally strong leader in that department.”
The need for well-trained staff is paramount in maternity care, but recruitment can be difficult due to the workload demand and dedication required to a community’s mothers.
According to Petersen, it’s a challenge to be on-call 24/7 for patients within a moment’s notice and takes a “special kind of person” to do that.
“We’re trying, you know, rural hospitals, rural communities are recruiting from the same pool that can offer you a nine to five job and a clinic, or three 12-hour shifts a week,” Petersen. “And we’re saying ‘Come take care of our women, come take of our moms and in return we will keep you up nights and call you out of your clinic and disrupt your life.’ “
Despite any obstacles or challenges, Petersen says KVH is “absolutely dedicated to maintaining our labor and delivery services.”
Petersen says KVH is looking for ways to expanded nurse staffing and labor and delivery.
Unique solutions
According to Petersen, KVH looks at cooperation between rural facilities to provide training and opportunities to enhance their staff.
“Our nurses and our providers operate in rural facilities and have similar challenges bringing them together for didactic training so they can hear from one another and learn best practices,” Petersen said.
“It’s such a different environment than a high volume sort of urban setting, that it really does take a rural provider talking to a rural provider,” she said.
In recent years, FPOB’s have become harder to recruit, according to Petersen. Another way of addressing a challenge such as this one is request congressional delegations and the Department of Health to help build up FPOB practices within places such as Ellensburg again, Petersen said.
The Fourth Trimester program
A newer maternity program is a particular point of pride for Petersen, the “Fourth Trimester Center.”
The Fourth Trimester Center is a completely free for all mother’s within Kittitas County, even ones that did not deliver their child(ren) with KVH.
The Fourth Trimester Resource Center is dedicated to addressing the needs of mothers and infants during the postpartum period, offering timely education, care, and assistance.
Operating as an extension of the KVH’s Family Birthing Place, the center collaborates with healthcare providers and community partners to support postpartum families with a variety of services including lactation support and more to support new mother’s physical and emotional wellbeing.
Another program aiding KVH’s maternity care is the Blue Band Program. The statewide program allows providers to recognize newer mothers immediately to more rapidly address medical concerns.
New mothers have unique health care challenges or concerns, including issues with hypertension, infections or other complications, according to Petersen.
“This is a community-wide program where we ask our moms to wear those blue silicone bracelets ... that indicates to any health care provider, anybody who sees her, whether she fainted at a grocery store and an ambulance is called, the paramedic or EMT looks at that blue band and knows she’s postpartum and at high-risk for a number of additional medical complications,” Petersen said.
Petersen said KVH worked throughout Kittitas County to establish the program and the program has taken off in numerous counties around Washington.
Ultimately, the goal is of these programs is to ensure the mother and baby is thriving, Petersen said.
Providing health care to diverse communities
In recent years, special attention has been given to challenges facing mother’s of color.
According to the CDC, Black women suffer from 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is 2.6 times higher than the death rate for non-Hispanic white women.
“The statistics are alarming and very, very real,” Petersen said.
Expecting women of color may want assurance their local providers can provide the highest quality maternity care without worry of racial bias or prejudice that could lead to life altering health complications.
According to KVH’s Chief Public Relations Officer, the first step to tackling this issue is letting mother’s know where the hospital stands.
“Theoretically, that training that the nurses are going to receive as far as the care that’s given to a patient should be the same,” Wurl said. “But where we have to start thinking about is you’re looking at cultural competency and unconscious bias and things like that.”
“We’re rolling out programs in that while we’re simultaneously making sure that we’re collecting the data so we can look at it to see ‘Do we have an issue?’” Wurl said.
Petersen says KVH is currently collecting data to see if there is an issue at KVH before they attempt to start fixing things.
According to Wurl, KVH follows the American Hospital Association’s roadmap for addressing health care inequities.
“Then, we’ll start looking at the data, comparing it with our quality metrics and our priorities in the organization and just making sure that we are delivering the care that the community expects,” Wurl said.
Currently, 76% of patients have given KVH’s Family Birthing Place a 9 or 10 out of 10 in terms of overall satisfaction with care.