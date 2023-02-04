The Kittitas Valley Healthcare Board of Commissioners likes to look at the big picture.
So it implemented strategic plans in 2017 and 2022 to remain financially solvent while tackling the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues facing rural health care.
“So, it’s about our employees, our relationship with the bargaining units, our providers and growing the services that we need,” said Julie Petersen, CEO of Kittitas Valley Healthcare.”
In recent years, health care systems throughout the world faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain the pandemic placed on hospitals has left an imprint.
Faced with patients needing ventilators, masks and other forms of care while still handling nonpandemic responsibilities, many health care workers faced burnout. The challenges led to many leaving their jobs — and the health care field — in 2021 and 2022.
According to a May 2022 news release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there is a “projected shortage of more than three million essential low-wage health workers in the next five years and a projected shortage of nearly 140,000 physicians by 2033.”
“Skilled health care workers at every level are in short supply,” said Petersen. “But ... we have not had to close beds because of that like so many hospitals ... There’s a real willingness to pull together here.”
Petersen said because of the pandemic KVH has rebuilding to do among its workforce.
“People are coming out of this pandemic, I think, a little bit broken,” said Petersen. “And we are caring for our employees so they can care for the people in the community. But I wouldn’t say we’re taking our foot off the gas, but spending a lot of (2023) listening to our staff and rebuilding that resiliency.”
In 2017, the KVH Board of Commissioners implemented a “strategic plan” to improve services, customer support and financial sustainability.
“On the surface, there wasn’t a lot of change, but a ton of progress has been made,” said Petersen.
One of the goals of KVH was to expand access and recruit new providers.
Matthew Altman, who has served as a KVH board commissioner since 2015, can recall a time when communities such as Kittitas County had more independent service providers.
“Things have changed in the county,” Altman said. “Six, eight years ago there were a lot more independent providers here that we could ... form partnerships with, but it’s really hard to maintain an independent practice in a rural community like this.”
Altman said many of these independent providers have approached KVH to join its health care system.
“We’re leading the charge now, and we’re establishing our own services,” Altman said.
Petersen said she believes KVH needs to focus on the consumer side of health care in the modern age.
“On the customer service side, the customer is ... comparing health care services to Amazon and instant gratification,” Petersen said. “How can we behave more like a retail experience for folks?”
One way KVH has aimed to improve the experience of its patients is through the expansion of services.
In 2017, KVH opened a 24/7 retail pharmacy, the only one in Kittitas County.
Since then, KVH has increased access to vascular services, otorhinolaryngology, wound care programs, pediatrics digital mammography and dermatology.
Altman said KVH also expanded health services in Upper County, and integrated behavioral health into Cle Elum’s family medicine clinic.
The board has plans to expand cardiopulmonary services, pediatrics and cardiology, and to introduce intravenous home-infusion services.
Petersen said these services are expected to be implemented or expanded in 2023.
KVH will also spend about $33 million to support the expansion of its diagnostic, imaging and surgery departments. About $15 million of that is being financed.
Another priority of the board has been financial sustainability.
Despite the expansion of services, Petersen said KVH is in good shape financially.
According to KVH’s 2021 balance sheet obtained from the state Department of Health, KVH had net revenue of about $18.5 million in 2021. Petersen said KVH also did well in 2022.
“Ten years ago, people in the community were really worried about the independence of the health care system being able to sustain itself,” said Altman. “If you look at trends across the United States, a lot of hospitals and health care systems like us have had to close their doors or be absorbed by larger organizations. So, now where we are to be talking about new services, to be thinking about meeting demand in the community, it’s really a positive thing.”