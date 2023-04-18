...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees each
morning from this morning through Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and then from 2 AM PDT until
8 AM PDT again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees each
morning from this morning through Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and then from 2 AM PDT until
8 AM PDT again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CWU graduate student recognized for Biological Sciences research
A graduate student with Central Washington University has been hailed for his biological sciences research.
Kyle Sease, a Biological Sciences graduate student at CWU, has been studying the potential health effects of human exposure to a component of many plastics known as “plasticizer,” the university said in a press release.
Sease and his team of researches discovered that chemical acetyl tributyl citrate (ATBC) might not be a feasible replacement for plasticizer, the university said in the release.
They discovered ATBC, which has become a leading phthalate alternative as companies begin shifting away from phthalates, may interfere with cells which maintain brain health, the university said in the release.
“In the past, industries have promptly shifted away from the usage of toxic chemicals only to produce an equally toxic chemical,” Sease said in the release. “So, this is something we are actively trying to avoid repeating.”
The team’s research findings suggest ATBC could interfere with the ability of glial cells to regenerate, which can reduce their ability to protect neural cells, leading to neurodegeneration and potential accelerated aging, the university said in the release.
Sease’s team also found ATBC exposure during a child’s early development could permanently impact brain development by damaging neurons which do not regrow when damaged, the university said in the release.
The team of researchers also identified two other potential plasticizers which did not show the same effects as ATBC, the university said in the release.
“We found that two other plasticizers did not appear to affect cell division in these cells,” Sease said in the release. “So, further understanding the different effects of different plasticizers will allow us to understand better how to make safe ones.”
Sease and his team have been lauded for their work in cell culture research. The team’s work was featured in Neuro Science News in March. The team also presented the findings of their research at Discover BMB at the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in Seattle from March 25-28, the university said in the release.