Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Police Department is responded to a call at Spurling Court Apartments reporting a deceased woman at 1205 North Rainer Avenue at 9 p.m. last Friday, April 14.

A preliminary investigation revealed the deceased 46-year-old Ellensburg resident was found inside her apartment by an acquaintance, the EPD said in a press release.


Tags

Recommended for you