...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be very localized in nature, such
that some of the advised area could see little to no snow
accumulation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Today: “The crow rises in the southeast,” said spy number one. “I’m sorry. I don’t recognize that code,” replied spy number two. Spy one exclaimed, “That’s because it’s not a code, you idiot. I’m talking about the constellation Corvus the crow.”
This very bad spy movie dialogue is to remind you that Corvus had a very bad life. According to one myth, Corvus brought the god Apollo the news that his girlfriend was seeing someone else.
In a classic case of punishing the messenger, Apollo turned the formerly beautifully colored crow black. The box-shaped Corvus is one fist held upright and at arm’s length above the southeastern horizon at 10 p.m.
Sunday: March to-do list: 1) Move clocks ahead an hour for daylight saving time on March 12, 2) Start spring cleaning, 3) Discover exoplanets.
Hmm. One of these is not like the other. NASA has set up a program through which you can learn about exoplanets, observe exoplanets, analyze their data, and submit it to a repository for astronomers to use for their research. Exoplanets are any planets outside our solar system. For more information about this project, go to https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/exoplanet-watch/.
Monday: Did you get binoculars for the holidays? Like for President’s Day or Martin Luther King, Junior Day? If so, start using them on some top binocular targets found here: http://tiny.cc/5d4rtz.
The first item on the list, the Moon, is a great choice this week because it is full tomorrow, meaning it is out all night. One of my favorite binocular objects is the Hyades Open Star Cluster. It is a V-shaped set of stars four fists above the western horizon at 8 p.m.
The bright star Aldebaran is in the upper left hand portion of the V, just below Aldebaran is the double star system Theta1 and Theta2 Tauri. Theta2 Tauri is a blue giant star and Theta1 Tauri is an orange giant star. Through binoculars, you should get a hint of their color. In the mythology of the Maya, the Theta Tauri pair is known as Chamukuy, meaning “small bird” in the Yucatec Maya language.
Tuesday: Deneb is two and a half degrees above the due north horizon. You can barely fit your thumb between them.
Wednesday: If you ask an astrobiologist for the three most likely places to find evidence of life in the Solar System, other than Earth, they’d probably say Mars, Europa (“Didn’t they sing “The Final Countdown”?”), and Enceladus. Mars makes sense because you know scientists have sent a lot of probes there.
Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, is an up and coming interest that first piqued astrobiologists’ interest a few years ago when NASA’s Cassini probe discovered jets of water containing organic materials shooting out. Between the pop culture alien hot spot of Mars and the new favorite is Jupiter’s moon Europa.
Astronomers first discovered strong evidence of a large water ocean on Europa in 1989 during a Galileo flyby. In the next five years, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will be sending spacecraft to Europa. For a preview of the ESA JUICE mission and the NASA Europa Clipper mission, go to https://youtu.be/dAW2uPPS2A4.
For a preview of Mars, look nearly seven fists above the southern horizon at 7 p.m. Jupiter is one fist above the western horizon, right below the much brighter Venus. Saturn is currently lost in the glare of the Sun and won’t be visible in the sky until the mornings of early April.
Thursday: The bright star Spica is about a finger-width below the moon and about two fists above the southeastern horizon at 11 p.m.
Friday: The bright star Arcturus is nearly three fists above due east at 10:30 p.m.
The positional information in this column about stars and planets is typically accurate for the entire week. For up to date information about the night sky, go to https://nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov/planner.cfm.
Bruce Palmquist is a professor of Physics and Science and Mathematics Education at Central Washington University.