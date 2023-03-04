Bruce Palmquist

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Today: “The crow rises in the southeast,” said spy number one. “I’m sorry. I don’t recognize that code,” replied spy number two. Spy one exclaimed, “That’s because it’s not a code, you idiot. I’m talking about the constellation Corvus the crow.”

This very bad spy movie dialogue is to remind you that Corvus had a very bad life. According to one myth, Corvus brought the god Apollo the news that his girlfriend was seeing someone else.


Bruce Palmquist is a professor of Physics and Science and Mathematics Education at Central Washington University.

Tags

Recommended for you