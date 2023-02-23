Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright has heard the concerns from constituents frustrated with their internet service and providers.
For a while, he would apologize and tell his constituents he could do nothing about a private entity.
“For some folks, they weren’t even hitting two (megabits) per second,” Wright said. “’I can’t stream Netflix, I can’t do a Zoom call...’ Anything that people in the modern age with broadband speed levels expect to be able to do at the drop of a hat... it was a struggle.”
Now, several groups are working to make it better. The struggle to connect residents to modernized internet speeds and infrastructure led to the creation of the Kittitas County Broadband Action Team in 2021.
The team is composed of numerous stakeholders including school districts, Central Washington University, the cities of Ellensburg and Cle Elum and more.
A 2022 community survey conducted by NOANET for the Kittitas Public Utility District found 72% of Kittitas internet speeds were less than 25 Mbps download, and nearly 98% fell below 150 Mbps download. The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as a minimum of 25 Mbps.
Washington state has its own deployment goals of 150 Mbps download to every home and business by 2028, above federal standards.
“The federal government says that if you have 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speed, you’re considered served,” Wright said.
The 2022 community survey also found that Kittitas County would require a “substantial” infrastructure overhaul to meet federal and state broadband speed thresholds.
Wright said the action team was able to secure about $4 million to build broadband infrastructure for Thorpe and Edgemont. The team also applied for a $13 million grant through the Washington State Broadband Office’s accelerator and is “optimistic” about the grant, he said.
The county is also seeking $25 million in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program grants through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
“We are shooting for $40 million worth of funding, and through that process, we plan to build out as much of the Kittitas Valley as we can because that is our most underserved area on a per capita basis,” Wright said.
City of Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist said the city was awarded $473,573 by the Washington State Broadband Office to extend fiber to three remote city wells while providing fixed wireless service to about 50 underserved households.
That project will be completed by year’s end, she said.
“Broadband is a critical piece of infrastructure for any community’s future,” Lillquist said. “Increasing access to broadband services will positively impact our community by improving the quality of life for residents and making Ellensburg more business-friendly.”
The process to bring high-speed internet to Kittitas County has faced obstacles. Wright said the federal government’s 2022 mapping initiative to identify underserved and unserved areas “were highly inaccurate.”
The window for corrections via individual amendments was only 45 days, ending in January, and the county was unable to rally an adequate number of community members to correct published FCC maps, Wright said.
“Sen. (Maria) Cantwell’s office has taken a significant role in identifying challenges experienced by local governments and is working to extend this amendment period (and) use other data sets to better clarify (underserved) areas.”
The process of bringing residents up to speed will take some time. Some households will “never be connected to fiber,” Wright said.
“That’s why we have Starlink and these other low-altitude satellites,” he said.
The county’s broadband initiative has been a public-private partnership.
The plan is for the county to assist in developing fiber connections to as many households as possible and letting any private entity tap into it.
“We will put the money into building the road, but everybody has to be able to use it,” Wright said. “So, our goal through this process is to find a partner who will help us operate that.”
The county is already in talks with “partners” for the upper county and lower county, he said. As nothing is finalized, Wright did not disclose the names of the potential partners.
Ultimately, the speed at which the county’s Board of Commissioners and Broadband team can bring Kittitas County residents up to speed depends on funding.
“We’re going to give it our best shot,” Wright said of meeting the Washington state’s 2028 broadband goals.