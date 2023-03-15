Kittitas County residents are invited to attend a community open house to learn more about the city and county’s efforts to address homelessness.
The open house is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Ellensburg City Hall.
Participants will hear from law enforcement and other community leaders about the “benefits and challenges of operating a sleep center facility,” said the City of Ellensburg in press release.
Residents can also expect to hear from social service providers about the challenges facing the Kittitas community.
According to the release, the City of Ellensburg and Kittitas County are “in the early stages of searching for an appropriate location for a sleep center in the Ellensburg community.” The existing public property inventory was found to be inadequate.
The local governments are hiring a consultant to explore cost and location options.
“The goal of these facilities is to provide information and connections for ‘wrap around’ services for guests to address their employment, behavioral health and substance abuse issues,” the city said in the release. “The city and it’s partners hope to utilize the sleep center to help transition folks experiencing homelessness to more permanent housing solutions.”
The City of Ellensburg and Kittitas County adopted policies regulating public camping last year, according to the City of Ellensburg.
According to the release, early plans estimate the need to house up to 25 individuals and would have the following features:
• fully fenced on all sides with security lighting and cameras
• overnight security personnel to ensure safety of guests and surrounding community
• insulated sleeping sheds (no electricity or plumbing) with windows, costs and sleeping pads
• storage containers for personal property (only clothes, personal hygiene products and similar items allowed in sheds)
• limited check-in times (typically between 6-8 p.m.) and checkout by approximately 7 a.m.
• monitored use shared restroom/shower facilities
• “ability to scale facility if demand increased over time.”
For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Ellensburg City Manager’s office at 509-962-7221.
