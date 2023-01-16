Courthouse dogs

Courthouse dogs were on hand in Olympia as rules surrounding their appearance in court are clarified in a proposed bill in Olympia.

OLYMPIA — Four dogs sat in a Washington state House hearing room and two more watched the room over Zoom as a legislative committee discussed rules dog handlers must follow in courthouses for dogs to assist people who are providing testimony, including youths with disabilities.

“I can’t say how amazing these dogs are when something bad has happened to your kids, my kids. Really, they’re our kids. All these kids belong to us,” said Ellen O’Neill-Stephens, founder of the Courthouse Dogs Foundation. “To be able to provide this link from the dog to the child when the child is in stress makes all the difference in the world.”


