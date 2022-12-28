Support Local Journalism


A case from Washington state before the U.S. Supreme Court could have big implications for labor unions and their ability to strike.

The case, Glacier Northwest vs. the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, is scheduled for a hearing in January. It stems from 2017 when Teamster drivers for the cement company went on strike, causing the concrete in their trucks to harden. Glacier sued the union for monetary damages.


