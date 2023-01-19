Deryk Terril

Deryk Terril poses for a photograph in downtown Spokane on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He filed a lawsuit in Spokane against the Jehovah’s Witnesses alleging the church conceals sexual abuse.

 Erick Doxey / For Investigate West

Washington state lawmakers introduced a bill last week that would make clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.

Senate Bill 5280, and its companion bill in the state House, would make it illegal for clergy not to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities unless the information came in the form of a confession. Currently, Washington is one of a handful of states in the country that do not list clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect at all.


