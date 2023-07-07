...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 101 degrees.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. It will be warm
tonight with temperatures tonight only falling to the mid to
upper 60s.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Due to dry conditions that have elevated the risk of wildland fires, a burn ban will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 8 in lower Kittitas County, according to a news release.
The ban will encompass the areas of lower Kittitas County, Elk Heights and east to the Columbia River, including in the areas of Kittitas County Fire District #1, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Kittitas County Fire District #4.