Due to dry conditions that have elevated the risk of wildland fires, a burn ban will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 8 in lower Kittitas County, according to a news release.

The ban will encompass the areas of lower Kittitas County, Elk Heights and east to the Columbia River, including in the areas of Kittitas County Fire District #1, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Kittitas County Fire District #4.


