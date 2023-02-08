The Central Washington University Wind Ensemble is prepared to bring guests a musical pairing to Homer’s “The Odyssey” that it believes will elevate the classic work like never before.
Director of Bands T. André Feagin and the Wind Ensemble will present “Wind-Dark Sea” at Hertz Concert Hall at 7 p.m. Monday.
For Feagin, connecting the ideas of “The Odyssey” with music has been a “fascinating” experience that has allowed him to appreciate the classic tale in a way he couldn’t in high school.
The symphony’s repertoire will consist of pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich, John Phillip Sousa and Ira Hearshen.
The pieces will present the themes, journey and struggles from “The Odyssey.”
“I am often reminded in this particular piece, and I don’t think that’s really new in music or the band world, that the characters of the piece have musical motifs,” said Feagin. “Like you’re watching ‘Star Wars’ and the Darth Vader theme appears. It gives you context and character development.”
Both fans and critics of “The Odyssey” will be able to appreciate the performance, said Feagin.
“I think the themes surrounding ‘The Odyssey,’ as we are presenting them musically, are all things that we either have personally experienced or are one degree of separation away from experiencing through someone else’s lens,” he said.
Feagin said the ensemble will “embed the background” so viewers can “go into the musical scope with a deeper understanding.
“If you knew nothing of the story, (the music) is pretty powerful anyway,” Feagin said. “I think it takes it to the next level, and I’m hoping that the understanding allows us to deliver a performance that’s stunning.”
Saxophonist Gabriel Bradley said, “It is probably the most audibly informative piece I’ve ever played. You can really tell which part of the story that you’re experiencing in that moment.”
He described the ensemble as a “surreal experience.”
For clarinetist Nicholas Sasse, the repertoire evokes memories of strong personal feeling, including experiences with pride, loneliness and trauma.
“In the case of Calypso ... you see fear, your own fear of being alone being realized in the music itself,” said Sasse.
Feagin connected those feelings to a recent traumatic event: the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the worst time of my life when we were not playing together,” said Feagin. “I think I speak for all of the musicians here and (what) we love to do is the collaborative effort. So, when we had to do it at home, alone, I’m sure we all had fear about what that meant for the future.”
For Feagin and the members of the ensemble, these emotions and anxieties were temporarily resurrected.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic is increasingly in the past, a new bout of COVID-19 cases within the ensemble forced Feagin to move the performance from its original date of Feb. 9 to Feb. 13.
The 50-member ensemble will be led by Feagin as principal conductor, and will include graduate student conductor Giovanni T. Clarke.
The performance will run 1 hour, 5 minutes.
The event is free and open to the general public. Feagin encourages patrons to arrive no later than 6:45. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.