Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As with weeds in a garden, it is a challenge to fully get rid of cancer cells in the body once they arise. They have a relentless need to continuously expand, even when they are significantly cut back by therapy or surgery.

Even a few cancer cells can give rise to new colonies that will eventually outgrow their borders and deplete their local resources. They also tend to wander into places where they are not welcome, creating metastatic colonies at distant sites that can be even more difficult to detect and eliminate.


This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license and was written by Chengsheng Wu, University of California, San Diego; David Cheresh, University of California, San Diego, and Sara Weis, University of California, San Diego.

Tags

Recommended for you