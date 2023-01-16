Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In an annual exercise since 1947, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists sets its Doomsday Clock to provide an educated guess of how close humanity is to the apocalypse. The organization will announce its 2023 clock this month, and I expect the outlook is bleaker.

If the United States responds to rising nuclear danger with more arms control instead of more weapons, it could help push the clock’s hands back again.


Elizabeth Shackelford is a senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. She was previously a U.S. diplomat and is the author of “The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age.”

Tags

Recommended for you