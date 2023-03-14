Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Pictured is an electric vehicle charging station at the parking lot on Main street. Local governments are looking to add new charging stations to spur economic growth and become more sustainable.

 Photo by Nicole Klauss, City of Ellensburg

The total number of electric vehicles on U.S. highways and roads has dramatically increased over the past decade.

“Everything is going to (electric vehicles), it’s going to that greener energy,” said City of Kittitas Mayor Richard Hink Jr.


