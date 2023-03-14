The total number of electric vehicles on U.S. highways and roads has dramatically increased over the past decade.
“Everything is going to (electric vehicles), it’s going to that greener energy,” said City of Kittitas Mayor Richard Hink Jr.
Local governments are looking to make improvements to the quantity of electric vehicle charging stations in Kittitas County to meet the ever-increasing “green energy” demand.
Kittitas County is currently working on submitting a grant request to the Washington State Department of Commerce to add eight electric vehicle charging stations to the north parking lot of the Kittitas County Corrections facility, between “sixth and Water Street.”
“We’re looking to install eight (electric vehicle charging stations)” said Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith.
The county is aiming for roughly $2.5 million in grants for the project.
The City of Kittitas is also applying for the commerce grant.
“We have the I-90 intersection right out there, which is our commercial gateway” said Hink. “Looking at the (EV) map, the nearest charging station ends in Ellensburg.”
Hink says the grant affords the City of Kittitas the opportunity to bring electric charging stations to the city that “doesn’t bog down our citizens with the cost, but provides them (with) a service.”
He says the application reflects a desire for the city to pursue economic growth, saying travelers with electric vehicles will be more enticed to visit local businesses if there are means to charge their vehicles.
The City of Kittitas is seeking $210,000 for the grants. The city is aiming to add an additional six electric vehicle charging stations, and the city wants to work with local businesses to determine exactly where the charging stations will be installed.
“They’ve been here with us ... so if we can help to improve them, we’re definitely going to try and help improve them because that just improves our city,” Hink said.
According to City of Kittitas City Manager Christa Stream, the city is considering its options and putting a charging station in front of city hall isn’t ruled out.
The new charging stations for the City of Kittitas aren’t set in stone. Hink says the city is in the “early stages” of submitting their grant applications to see if the city qualifies.
The City of Kittitas and Kittitas County are partnering with Centerfuse on these grant and electric vehicle infrastructure projects.
The City of Ellensburg is also trying to make headway in the electric vehicle realm. According to City of Ellensburg Public Information Officer Nicole Klauss, Ellensburg is applying for grant funds to install four electric vehicle charging stations between Rotary Park and Unity Park.
The city has budgeted a fully electric vehicle for purchase in 2024, with an additional hybrid vehicle to be added this year. Ellensburg is also adding two city-owned electric vehicle charging stations at Ellensburg City Hall.
Klauss says the city has “initiated” a “Sustainability and Energy Plan” which will “prioritize sustainability investments and measures.”
“We’re looking for options to continue to expand electric vehicle infrastructure,” said Klauss.
“As our available charging infrastructure continues to expand, we will do our diligence and replace vehicles with a suitable (electric or hybrid vehicle) where possible.”