Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has announced a total of $14 million in federal funding for forest conservation efforts around Mount Adams in Klickitat County and the Cabin Creek watershed in Kittitas County, according to a news release. 

The grant for Kittitas County totals $5.7 million of the federal funds, and is part of the Forest Legacy Program and is funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. 


Tags

Recommended for you