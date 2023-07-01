...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for
the Kittitas Valley today which means that critical fire
weather conditions are also expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.A dry cold front passing through western Canada today will
induce breezy to locally windy west to northwest winds along the
east slopes of the Cascades and the western Columbia Basin. In
conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an
increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Northwest 25
to 35 mph gusting to 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Murray announces $5.7M for county forest conservation efforts
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has announced a total of $14 million in federal funding for forest conservation efforts around Mount Adams in Klickitat County and the Cabin Creek watershed in Kittitas County, according to a news release.
The grant for Kittitas County totals $5.7 million of the federal funds, and is part of the Forest Legacy Program and is funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund.