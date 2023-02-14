CWU Hall of Fame 2023

Adam Bighill, Carolyn Mires, Kristin Willis and the 1989 Wildcat football team will be inducted May 6 as the 40th Central Washington University Hall of Fame class.

Central Washington University Athletics has announced four new inductees into its Athletic Hall of Fame, according to a Monday news release.

Adam Bighill (football), Carolyn Mires (volleyball), Kristin Willis (women’s basketball) and the 1989 Wildcat football team will be inducted May 6 as the 40th Hall of Fame class.


