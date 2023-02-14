Central Washington University Athletics has announced four new inductees into its Athletic Hall of Fame, according to a Monday news release.
Adam Bighill (football), Carolyn Mires (volleyball), Kristin Willis (women’s basketball) and the 1989 Wildcat football team will be inducted May 6 as the 40th Hall of Fame class.
“It is exciting to announce another outstanding class for the CWU Athletics Hall of Fame,” Director of Athletics Dennis Francois said. “Each of the individual inductees and the 1989 football team have left their mark on CWU athletics, and it’s truly an honor for us to recognize them for their accomplishments.”
This year’s gala will be held at the CWU Student Union and Recreation Center Ballroom.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social, silent auction and hosted bar followed by the dinner and program at 6.
Tickets are $50 in advance and may be purchased via cwuwildcattickets.universitytickets.com.
2023 CWU ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME CLASSAdam Bighill, Football (2007-2010)Bighill, of Montesano, garnered Great Northwest Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, First Team All-GNAC in 2010, AFCA First Team All-American in 2010, D2Football.com Second Team All-American in 2010, Don Hansen Football Gazette Third Team All-Region in 2010, Daktronics Second-Team All-Region in 2010, Second Team All-GNAC in 2008 and 2009, CoSIDA Academic All-Region in 2009 and 2010, and was selected to participate in the Cactus Bowl in 2010.
Bighill ended his Wildcat career with 314 tackles — 163 solo, 151 assisted — 46 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and seven interceptions. Bighill is currently second all time in Wildcat history for tackles for loss, fourth in total tackles, and fourth in assisted tackles.
Bighill has represented Wildcat Nation with the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers since 2018. Bighill has also played for the B.C. Lions (2011-2016) and spent the 2017 season with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints.
In his professional career, Bighill is a 2011, 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup Champion, the 2015 and 2018 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and a 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018 CFL All-Star.
He’s started in 150 of his 164 CFL games and accumulated 797 tackles with a season-high of 121 in 2015. He’s also accumulated 45 sacks — with his career-high nine in both 2012 and 2013 — paired with 15 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 14 forced fumbles.
Carolyn Mires, Volleyball (1999-2002)Mires, an outside hitter of Walla Walla, earned 2001 and 2002 Second Team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selections, GNAC All-Academic Team in 2001 and 2002, and PacWest All-Academic Selection in 2000.
Mires was also named to CWU’s 2000s All-Decade Volleyball Team that included fellow Hall of Fame talents Kate Reome Ridnour and LeAnne McGahuey.
Mires is currently the Central Washington volleyball team’s all-time leader in kills with 1,265, which ranks 17th all-time in GNAC history. She also owns the GNAC record for kills in a three-set match with 21. She ranks third in the all-time CWU Top 10 for kills per set with 3.55, third in attack attempts 3,388, third in service aces 123, 10th in service aces per set with 0.35, second in total points 1,472 and third in points per set with 4.13
Mires set the then-program record for kills in a single season with 395 kills in 2002, which is now sixth all-time. Mires’ 3.91 kills per set in 2000 ranked second in program history and is currently eighth.
Kristin Willis, Women’s Basketball (1997-2001)Willis, a guard of Kennewick, earned defensive awards in two of her four seasons as a Wildcat, an honorable mention in 1998, Team MVP in 1999, First Team All-PacWest in 2000, Honorable Mention Little Northwest Team in 2000, Honorable Mention All-GNAC in 2001, and was one of three team captains in 1999-2000.
Willis holds records for single-season free throws made (133, 1999-2000) and career steals (265).
She’s heavily represented in career top-10s at second in free throws made (363), third in free throws attempted (488), second in assists (378), fourth in assists average (3.7), second in steals average (2.6) and seventh in games started (97).
1989 Wildcat Football TeamThe 1989 Central Washington University football team was coached by Mike Dunbar and captained by Scott Didder. It made historic leaps for Wildcat football, recording a 10-1-1 overall record and finishing undefeated in the Columbia Football Association at 5-0-1.
The team forged its way into the NAIA National Tournament defeating Lewis and Clark (Orego) 51-0 in the first round before defeating Dickinson State (North Dakota) 49-7 in the second round, setting up a 21-10 semifinal loss to eventual champion Westminster (Pennsylvania) in Puyallup.
The 1989 Wildcat football team included All-American Pat Patterson as well as All-Academic Scholar Athletes Alan Kesti and Eric Granberg. Current Hall of Fame members also on the team include Patterson, Eric Boles, Mike (Estes) Patton and Marc Yonts.